Karan Kundrra Calls Tejasswi Prakash’s Jacket ‘Carpet’: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the hottest couple of entertainment industry as they never disappoint their fans and followers on social media. TejRan, as the netizens have lovingly nicknamed them have always been exclusive about their relationship and always interact with the paparazzi whenever they are spotted at lunch dates and night outs. Tejasswi and Karan are on to setting up some major couple goals with their mushy pictures and posts on Instagram. TejRan also often engage in cute banter in video reels adored by Teja Troops and Karan Kundrra Squad, the online fan brigade of the celeb couple. Tejasswi and Karan once again got into a cute banter as the latter commented on his girlfriend’s jacket calling it carpet.Also Read - Naagin 6, July 3, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Saves Rishabh From Wild Boar, Mehek is Jealous of Kiara

Check out this Instagram post shared by Tejasswi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

TejRan Fans Tease Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered black and gold long jacket in the picture she posted on her Instagram handle. Tejasswi looked uber cool and drop dead gorgeous in the picture as she captioned her post, “Walk in your royalty.” Beau Karan took a sly dig on her attire and called it a carpet as he commented, “Please return my carpet.. and plz saaf karke dena wapis.. bohot ganda kar dia tune laddoooo.” Tejasswi retorted back to Karan’s comment and wrote, “I am gonna kill you!” The loved up exchange between the couple became more funnier as fans came up with hilarious comments. A fan wrote, “hahahaha sunnyy…aj pka mr pdegii😂😂.” Another netizen commented, “laddooo❤️.” Also Read - 'Chintu Ji Wapas Aa Rahe Hain': Farah Khan Teases Neetu Kapoor on Alia Bhatt Pregnancy

Check out the fan reactions:

Tejasswi is currently busy with Naagin 6, while Karan can be seen as a host in Dance Deewane Juniors.



