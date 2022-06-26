Kareena Kapoor Posts Sweet Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan had a sweet birthday message for his Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor who celebrates his birthday today. Kareena wrote a heart touching birthday wish for Arjun as she took to her Instagram stories. Kareena called Arjun as one of her favourite people also mentioning though it’s Malaika Arora referring to her nickname Malla by Karan Johar. Bebo however, stated since it’s Arjun’s birthday so she is calling him her favourite. Kareena and Arjun played husband and wife in R Balki’s 2016 rom-com Ki & Ka and the latter’s girlfriend Malaika is close friends with Bebo as well.Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Jasmin Bhasin Spotted in Red Sizzling Attires, Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show in His Cool Glasses | Watch Video

Kareena Calls Arjun Her Favourite

Kareena shared a monochrome picture of Arjun and Malaika and captioned her post as, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite people…I mean Malla but aaj Aapka birthday hai(since today is your birthday)…so I'm saying you…love you Arjj." Arjun who turned 37 today was wished by his cousin Sonam Kapoor, younger sister Janhvi, uncle Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and Ek Villain co-star Tara Sutaria among others. Malaika also had a heart-melting wish for her beau as she wrote, "Make a wish my love🎂…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true ❤️💋 happy birthday @arjunkapoor."

Arjun will reportedly be seen next in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and The Lady Killer.



