KGF 2 Scores 90 Plus Rating: KGF: Chapter 2 continues its monstrous record breaking and there's no stopping to Rocky Bhai aka Yash. Prashanth Neel's directorial starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in stellar roles has garbered a whopping 90 plus rating on Ormax Power Rating apart from its 8.5 IMDB (Internet Movie Data Base) score. KGF: Chapter 2 was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam. So, according to Ormax Power Rating KGF: Chapter 2 has garnered a 90 plus score in all 5 languages making to the list of Most Popular Indian Films of 2022.

KGF: Chapter 2 collected over Rs. 430 Crore in the Hindi version alone and registered its name as the most successful Hindi film of all time after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The action drama got released across the nation with a massive 6,000 screens and 8000 screens worldwide.

KGF: Chapter 2 was released in the theaters on 14 April 2022. The film produced by Hombale Films was backed by Excel Entertainment.

