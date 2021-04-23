Mumbai: Virat Kohli completed his half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night during the Indian Premier League 2021 match. And how decided to celebrate it is already winning a million hearts on social media. Also Read - IPL 2021: All Rounder Axar Patel Joins Delhi Capitals Squad After Recovering From Coronavirus

Virat Kohli blew a kiss towards wife Anushka Sharma who was sitting in the pavilion. Not just this, but he also made an adorable gesture signaling that this half-century is dedicated to their daughter Vamika. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media with fans showering love over the due and their newborn. Sharing the video, one of his fans wrote, "Moment of the match When Virat Kohli celebrated his Fifty by giving flying kisss to his wife & baby girl." The video is being widely loved on social media platforms.

Moment of the match When Virat Kohli celebrated his Fifty by giving flying kisss to his wife & baby girl.♥️ pic.twitter.com/ShXjQEgHRe — neeraj (@_masterofchase_) April 22, 2021

In the Thursday night match, Virat Kohli also became the first batsman in the IPL to reach the 6000-run milestone. RCB won the match following an outstanding performance from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

Anushka and Virat were blessed with a baby girl in January this year. Later that month, the couple announced the name of their baby by sharing her first glimpse. The couple has made sure to protect their child from unnecessary attention and has requested paparazzi not click Vamika.