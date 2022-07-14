Lata Mangeshkar’s Family to Establish Old Age Home: Lata Mangeshkar’s vision of building an old age home for senior artists in Nashik is closer to becoming a reality. The late singing legend had herself registered the foundation for the same through her NGO in July 2021. Lata Mangeshkar’s family recently launched ‘The Swar Mauli Foundation’ on the occasion of Guru Purnima as a ‘secular and non-profit’ foundation in Nashik, Maharashtra, as per a PTI report. The Bharat Ratna recipient who passed away in February 6 had always wanted to build a home for ageing artists as she always felt for those parents abandoned by their children or who were in need of any kind of financial aid.

Lata Mangeshkar’s NGO For Ageing Artists

Lata Mangeshkar’s family said in a statement, “By building an old-age home, The Swar Mauli Foundation is determined to help artists who are in the twilight of their age and in dire need of help. It was Lata Didi’s vision to help and heal elderly artists who are either abandoned by their children or feel financially helpless to sustain their lives.” The report also suggests that according to industry insiders the old age home will fill a void as many well known actors like including Lalita Pawar, Bharat Bhushan, Parveen Babi, Achala Sachdev and A K Hangal ended up dying alone, according to the NGO’s official website.

Big B Lauds Swar Mauli NGO

Lata Mangeshkar had once said, “One of the most poignant parts of my journey was witnessing a dismal side of life; wherein not all older people were being looked after by their families. In my younger days, I witnessed many of the artists from our film industry being left to their peril in the evening of their lives. I was overwhelmed and it left an indelible mark on my heart. As years passed by, this dismal side of life overwhelmed me and I decided that I needed to do something in my own little way to heal this pain that I was witnessing all around.” Amitabh Bachchan lauded the philanthropic initiative of the late singer and tweeted, “T 4345 – Bharat Ratna Lata ji ‘s .. most noble gesture and gift for humanity ..”

Check out this tweet of Big B:

T 4345 – Bharat Ratna Lata ji ‘s .. most noble gesture and gift for humanity .. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/KSTGj7APjv#SwarMauli #gurupoornima #LataMangeshkar — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar’s Vision For The Helpless And Needy

Swar Mauli Foundation aims to support artists across the fields of music, theatre, cinema or performing arts, the press release stated. Lata Mangeshkar, her younger sister-singer Usha Mangeshkar, their niece Rachna Shah and music composer Mayuresh Pai are named as co-founders of the foundation. Singer Sonu Nigam and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar are part of the five-member advisory committee of the NGO. Mayuresh Pai stated, “Last year Lata Mangeshkar had discussed the design and look of the old-age home, which is under construction in Nashik. So, the old-age home will be built according to Didi’s wishes and the vision she envisaged.”

Lata Mangeshkar in 2001 had established a multi-speciality hospital and research centre in Pune in the memory of her father and theatre director-musician Deenanath Mangeshkar.

