Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda, who recently grabbed headlines with his nude act in new Liger poster is not the only male actor to bare it all on-screen. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Rajkumar Rao and Randeep Hooda too have stripped in the past while essaying their roles. SRK, Aamir, Ranbir and John, known for their dedicated fitness regime have also shed down their inhibitions while baring all for their characters, both emotionally and physically. Randeep and Rajkumar, otherwise known to be thespians were absolutely uninhibited while pushing the envelope in order to stay true to the narrative and the director’s cinematic vision. Time and again, our male Bollywood stars have treated their fans and followers with the much needed aesthetic visual delight by flaunting their hot bods with their dare bare act on the celluloid. A look at our Bollywood heroes who went nude on the silver-screen.Also Read - Did You Know A Social Media User Had Confirmed Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy In April Itself? Her Account Was Banned Then- Check Out VIRAL Post

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh is currently in a good shape as he has worked rigorously to get that chiseled physique. SRK is also set to treat his fans with some high-octane action sequences in his upcoming films Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh has flaunted his well-toned six packs previously in his films Happy New Year, Don 2 and Om Shanti Om as well. However, SRK did the unexpected during the very initial stage of his career in Ketan Mehta’s Maya Memsaab, where he was paired opposite Deepa Sahi. Shah Rukh and Deepa had an intimate love making scene in the film where both actors stripped down to perform the bold scene. Censors were quite lenient with Shah Rukh’s experimental arthouse cinema as both his and Deepa’s nude scenes made it to the theatres. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu on Working With SRK in Dunki, 'I Got The Film Only Because Someone Liked What I Did'

Aamir Khan

Aamir, as we all know is known to be a perfectionist. Aamir never disappoints in surprising his fans with his experimental choices. Rajkumar Hirani’s PK saw the otherwise serious actor known for his socially relevant cinema go nude on-screen for Hirani’s satirical social drama. Aamir plays an alien in the film who gets lost in the earth. Aamir, while reacting to his bare all act once said, “There is a difference between nudity and vulgarity. I can go nude, yet it may not be offensive. But if I say something derogatory or inappropriate or if my actions are sleazy in spite of being fully clothed, then that’s vulgarity.” Well we do agree with Aamir on this! Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda Bares All in New Poster of Liger, Netizens Say 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai...

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir became a rage as the Saawariya of Bollywood. Ranbir, the grandson of the visionary showman Raj Kapoor and the versatile entertainer, the late legend Rishi Kapoor has always been a progressive actor. Ranbir is a director’s actor and would do anything at the drop of a hat if the role demands. Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched Ranbir in Saawariya and the actor was asked to go nude for the song Jab Se Tere Naina. Yes! The same song which became popular for Ranbir’s towel dance. Ranbir in the beginning of the song stands facing the camera with his back. Ranbir drops his towel and the touch and go few seconds scene was chopped down by the censors as they couldn’t grant a U/A certificate for showcasing on-screen nudity. Ranbir, however, once again went for the dare bare act in Raju Hirani’s Sanju where in a jail sequence it required full frontal nudity. A few smart camera angles hid the actor’s modesty by the time censors had changed and passed the film with a U/A certificate.

John Abraham

John is completely confident in his own skin and doesn’t mind flaunting his sexy physique if the script demands. John, who happens to be from the modelling industry got his first break opposite then girlfriend Bipasha Basu in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism. Ever since the actor has had a berserk fan following drooling over his shirtless bare minimum avatar. John slipped into his swimming trunks for the song Shut Up N’ Bounce in Dostana produced by Karan Johar. John did his iconic 10 seconds act where he pulls down his trunks as the audiences were left pleasantly surprised watching Johnny boy’s bold avatar. John went nude in Kabir Khan’s social crime thriller New York in a brutal torture sequence. John also did a semi-nude scene hiding his modesty with a guitar in the O Mama song from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Saat Khoon Maaf opposite Priyanka Chopra.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep had often been candid about staying realistic while performing on-screen. Randeep has gone one record to say that he doesn’t mind doing kissing scenes or love-making scenes, because to him they are like any other scenes. Randeep portrayed the character of the legendary painter Raja Ravi Verma in Ketan Mehta’s Rang-Rasiya. Randeep in one of the dramatic song sequences had some bold scenes with his co-star Nandana Sen. Randeep and Nandana both bared all for that song covering themselves with multi-coloured paint. The censors released the film with an A certificate.

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkumar needs know introduction as he has made it to the hearts of the masses by sticking to his thespianatic roots. Rajkumar did the biopic Shahid based on the life of lawyer Shahid Azmi which became a game changer in his career. Rajkumar too had to perform a nude scene in an intense jail sequences like John in New York. Rajkumar received a best actor award for the film at the 61st National Film Awards.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay became a PAN India star with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy which was later adapted by the filmmaker in Hindi as the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Vijay, ever since Arjun Reddy has portrayed aggressive and non-conventional characters in films like Hello Comrade and World Famous Lover. Vijay had recently said in an interview that he is inspired by Ranveer Singh’s carefree attitude. Vijay definitely has proved he is know different as he went for frontal nudity by having a flower bouquet as the bare essential in the new Liger poster. Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor are thirsting over the handsome hunk and we are not complaining.

Bollywood actors always go out of their comfort zone to entertain their audience. Let’s hope we keep on having more of these actors with their swag and charisma.



For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda, check out this space at India.com.