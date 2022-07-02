Vijay Deverakonda’s Nude Act on Liger Poster: Vijay Deverakonda made the weekend more spicy and sizzling for his fans as he opened up a thirst trap with his bare-it-all poster from Liger. Vijay’s nude act in the new Liger poster that went viral on social media this morning had overwhelming reponse from his fans. Vijay, however, was also on the receiving end of some troll comments on his dare bare act. Vijay can be seen standing up bare bodied showing is chiseled physique in the poster while he covers his modesty with a flower bouquet enough for not getting censored by social media guidelines. Vijay’s bold avatar came under the radar of troll army that is used to moral policing and online bullying.Also Read - Mike Tyson Birthday: Liger Team- Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Have Special Message For The Boxing Legend- WATCH

Liger Poster Gets a Thumbs-up From KJo

Vijay shared his Bollywood debut’s poster on his social media handles. Vijay captioned his post as, “A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER.” Vijay almost gave up everything for the Puri Jagannadh directorial backed by Dharma Productions. Vijay’s poster read in the background, “Saala Crossbreed,” which is the tagline of the action sports-drama. Karan Johar, who happens to be the film’s producer also shared Vijay’ look and captioned his post as, “Rose rose aise gifts nahi milte (You don’t get these surprises everyday),” giving a satirical appreciation for the hot poster. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey Join Jugjugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban' Trend With Killer Dance Moves - Watch

Check out this post by Karan Johar, shared on his twitter handle:

Also Read - When Vijay Deverakonda Was Blamed For Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna's Break Up With Rakshit Shetty

Vijay’s Nude Act Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Vijay’s poster came up with mixed reactions. While fans were in awe of his hot bod, some trolls also mocked him for going nude. Vijay’s admirers trended Sexiest Poster Ever hashtag on twitter. One of Vijay’s fans tweeted, “How hot @TheDeverakonda!!! You’re killing us with your hotness #SexiestPosterEver.” Another fan wrote, “And thats called a Movie Poster Full Vibe #SexiestPosterEver.” A netizen also tweeted, “Vijay D you got so many guts to pose like this, wow #SexiestPosterEver.” Some trolls also took a dig on Liger poster by referring to Disney’s Mowgli Hindi title track Jungle Jungle Pata Chala Hai…

And thats called a Movie Poster Full 🔥 Vibe #SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/oHMMGDuuMY — Dr Nitin Kumar Das (@NitinNuetron) July 2, 2022

Vijay D you got so many guts to pose like this, wow#SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/u8ZjTv1OVS — Rishabh Singh (@Rishabh_singh9) July 2, 2022

Jungle jungle pata chala hai..chaddi ke jagaha phool khila hai — John Sardar (@JohnSardar2) July 2, 2022

Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Makrand Deshpande, Ramya Krishna and Mike Tyson play stellar roles in the film. Vijay shot to fame with the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu in 2016. He got PAN India recognition with Arjun Reddy, which was later adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.



For more updates on Vijay Deverakonda and Liger, check out this space at India.com.