Mumbai Rains: Uorfi Javed once again stunned her fans with her bold and sensational fashion statement. Uorfi wore a sexy beige bralette and matching mini-skirt while stepping out of her cars during Mumbai rains. Uorfi looked hot and glamorous as usual with her unique addition to her outfit. Uorfi had a tiny bag attached to one of her sandals. Uorfi after coming out of her car picked out a nail-polish from the mini bag and applied lipstick on her lips. Uorfi got amazing and overwhelming reactions from netizens who praised her sexy avatar, while some came up with funny comments as well.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Drops Her Phone During Photoshoot, Netizens Ask, 'Itna Mehenga Phone Kyu Giradiya?' - WATCH

Netizens Tease Uorfi ‘Thand Nahi Lag Rahi’

Uorfi has always been unapologetic and uninhibited when it comes to donning hot and sexy outfits. Uorfi has often gone on record to admit that she wears whatever she feels likes and has no qualms with exposing or wearing barely there revealing dresses. Uorfi has become a darling of the paparazzi because of her outspoken statements and the sizzling persona she has created for herself. Uorfi’s airport looks, party wear and bikini and swimsuit photos are always breaking the internet and the actors always comes up with some out-of-the-box fashion ideas when it comes to dressing up for events, parties or a casual day out. One of the fans commented on her dress and said, “Thandi nahi lag rahi😂.” Also Read - Uorfi Javed Performs Hot Rain Dance in Sexy Floral See-Through Saree, Fans Say 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani Lagao'

Uorfi was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT and daily soaps such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya and Meri Durga.



