Naagin 6, July 10, Written Episode: Rehan is haunted by his dead wife Samaira’s ghost but Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia scolds him and warns him to remain calm in front of Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki as his wedding with Divya is very important for negotiating the multimillion business deal. Rehan and Vihaan get into a brawl as Rehan sees a video where Vihaan is telling Divya to leave her fiance and be with him instead. Sheshnaagin aka Tejasswi Prakash devises a trap for Vihaan. Mehek aka Mahekk Chahal makes a wicked move to find out if Kiara is Pratha. Shakti Gujral aka Simba Nagpal has a new obsession in his life. Rishabh and Pratha still can’t get over each other.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Plants a Kiss on Karan Kundrra's Cheek on Naagin 6 Sets, TejRan Fans Say, 'Waiting For Their Honeymoon Video' - WATCH

Check out this post on Naagin 6 shared by Colors on their Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Naagin 6, July 9, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Scares Rehan, Shakti is Attracted to Pratha

Recap

Rehan sees Samaira’s ghost in a blood soaked dress inside his room. Sheshnaagin declares she will seek revenge from Rishabh, Mehek and all those who betrayed her. Mehek tries to convince Kiara on the land deal but the latter changes the topic of discussion. Urvashi and Mehek are worried about the land deal as they are receiving phone calls from Zhang. Shakti sees Pratha for the first time in the secret room and develops passionate desire for her. Pratha and Rishabh keep getting flashbacks of their romantic moments whenever they are face-to-face. Vihaan suggests Divya which colour suits on her which angers Rehan and the two get into a hand-to-hand fight. Mehek stops them and asks both to behave nicely till Rehan gets married to Divya as the wedding is very important for the business deal with Rajesh Pratap. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Look Dreamy in Poster of Baarish, TejRan Fans Say 'Bappa Apna Aashirwad Banaye Rakhna...' - Check Reactions

Divya Loves Vihaan

Rehan is getting dressed up for his engagement when he sees Samaira’s ghost. rehan gets scared and barges out of his room but is stopped by Urvashi. Urvashi warns him to not panic or say anything in front of Rajesh or Divya. Everyone is in the party mode at Gujral house when Kiara comes and shows everyone a news report about a deadly serial killer targeting only those women who betray their lovers. Vihaan is having his drink at the party when Divya comes to him and confesses her love. Divya tells him she always liked him but Rehan proposed to her and she couldn’t say no at that time. Vihaan tells her she can tell Rehan that she doesn’t love him so that they can be together.

Rehan Beats up Vihaan

Rehan calls up Vihaan and starts punching him in front of the whole family. Rishabh scolds both of them but Rehan shows a video in his mobile where Vihaan can be seen saying to Divya to leave Rehan. Vihaan objects and says it was Divya who first confessed her love for him, to which the latter denies. Rehan gets enraged and starts hitting Vihaan more forcefully. When Rishabh interrupts Rehan asks him what would he do if someone tried to get closer to his wife. Rehan throws Vihaan out of the house. Vihaan gets a call from the goons to come to their place. Rajesh Pratap wants to call off the wedding but Divya pleads to him that she is in love with Rehan.

Vihaan Defeats Mighty Fighter

Vihaan goes to the goons when they are betting on a free style wrestling. The goon asks Rehan either to fight with their fighter or give them the money. Vihaan gets ito the ring fearing his life in front of the mighty fighter but the fight takes a surprising turn when Vihaan overpowers his opponent. The goon scolds his fighter on losing the match. Vihaan then beats up both of them and turns into Sheshnaagin. Sheshnaagin tells them since they helped Rehan, even they would die. Sheshnaagin kills both of them. Vihaan reaches the scene where he again meets Divya. Divya tells him she got scared in front of the family but she has compensated the money to the goons on his behalf. Vihaan then looks around and sees the goons laying on the ground. Divya then turns into Sheshnaagin.

Shakti is Obsessed With Pratha

Urvashi and Mahekk cheer up everyone’s mood by pushing them to the dance floor. Sheshnaagin kills Vihaan. Urvashi tells Mahekk she has to go to the secret room to serve dinner to Shakti. Kiara looses her balance but is saved by Rishabh. Both exchange glances and feel the same romantic intimacy as their past as husband and wife. Pratha asks herself what happens to her whenever she gets closer to Rishabh. Mahekk puts something in soft drink and asks the waiter to serve it to Kiara. Mahekk is determined to know if Kiara is actually Pratha. Shakti fantasizes about spending romantic date with Pratha and even sketches her face on the wall. When Urvashi gives food to Shakti he gets mad at her for waking him up from his imagination.

Kiara And Rishabh Get Into an Argument

Kiara loses her balance due to the effect of the drink Mahekk had sent for her but Rishabh holds her. Kiara wants to go outside for a walk but Rishabh stops her saying there is a serial killer in the city so it’s unsafe for her. Kiara asks him why does the serial killer kill women as if men never betray their spouses. Rishabh tells her that he agrees with her, those who betray their partners must be punished but in the court of law. He says unfortunately there is no punishment for infidelity as per the law. Pratha gets swayed in the heat of the moment due to the drink and indirectly points out at Rishabh telling him, “just look at yourself, even you are roaming freely.” Rishabh tells Kiara that his wife betrayed him but Kiara retorts back saying his wife really loved him. Mahekk listens to the conversation hoping Pratha is exposed. When Rishabh asks Kiara how does she know about his wife, Rajesh appears and tell him he told his fiance about his true love. Rishabh gets emotional and leaves the room. Rajesh tells Pratha it seems she and even Rishabh haven’t moved on. Pratha speaks to herself that she cannot move away from her path which is to seek revenge from those who took away everything from her.

What to Expect From Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming episode Zhang brings Yeti to fight Sheshnaagin in India.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.