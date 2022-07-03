Amber Heard Moves Court to Dismiss Defamation Case: Amber Heard’s lawyers have moved the Fairfax court to set aside the defamation trial verdict against her after she lost the case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Amber’s legal team has moved court to order a fresh trial and claimed there is ‘no evidence’ to substantiate the $10 million in damages the Aquaman actor has been ordered to pay Johnny. Amber’s lawyers have argued in the brief submitted at the court that Johnny’s team “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false,” according to Court House News. Amber was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article according to Amber’s lawyers. Amber’s legal team also claimed in the brief that, “Ms Heard never even became aware of the headline until Mr. Depp filed the lawsuit against her.”Also Read - Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At Discount Department Store Post Defamation Verdict, Pics Viral

Amber Heard’s Team Moves Court

Amber's team has moved the motion in the Fairfax court questioning the damages awarded in the case, stating that the amount is excessive. Amber was ordered to pay $10 million and $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages respectively. The judge, however, reduced it to the statutory maximum of $350,000. Johnny, on the other hand, was ordered to pay $2 million overall to Amber. Johnny's legal team dismissed the appeal as per Court House News. Johnny's lawyer, Ben Chew, in an email called it "what we expected, just longer, no more substantive."

Amber Had Called Herself a Domestic Abuse Survivor

Amber had written an article for Washington Post claiming herself to be a survivor of domestic abuse in 2018. Johnny had sued her for the same while Amber countersued him claiming that he defamed her, when he called her a liar. Amber and Johnny, both alleged to have suffered domestic abuse during their two-year marriage. Amber was found guilty of defamation on all three counts in the trial, which lasted six weeks. Johnny was exonerated on two counts but was found guilty on one count.

Johnny Lost Case in UK Court

Amber and Johnny started dating while filming The Rum Diaries in 2010 and got married in 2015 only to part ways in the following year. Amber and Johnny’s divorce was finalised in 2017 while the latter had earlier lost a libel case in the UK when he sued a publication for calling him a ‘wife-beater’. The court had found the allegations substantially true.



