Ameesha Patel Trolled With Sexist Remarks: Ameesha Patel recently came under the radar of internet trolls who made sexist remarks on her bikini clad videos. Ameesha like any other actor or celeb in B-town was attacked with harsh comments for posting her videos in a bikini. Ameesha is not the first female actor as we often see Malaika Arora, Mandira Bedi, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani being soft targets of internet bullying. Ameesha like any other modern independent woman was subject to age and slut shaming by social media trolls. Ameesha is quite comfortable in her own skin and feels uninhibited to boldly flaunt her hot bod on her Instagram handle. Ameesha’s beach vacation pictures, poolside photos and workout posts on social media have been breaking the internet as the actor sets fitness goals for her 4.3 million followers.

Ameesha Gets Age Shamed

Ameesha in one of the videos shared a clip wearing a bikini top and captioned it as, “SUMMER TIME .. SWIM TIME 🔥🔥👙👙🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🏊🏊🏊‍♂️.” Ameesha had earlier dropped a video donning a short black jacket over a pink bikini flaunting her curves and wrote, “GOA CALLING .. first week of JULY .. can’t wait to come to GOA FOR work and a mini GETAWAY 🔥🔥… see u soon 🔥🔥🥂🥂💃💃🧿🧿✅🔥.” Ameesha’s hot and sensuous bikini videos were hailed by her fans but also subject to age shaming and sexist comments by a certain section of netizens. A comment read, “Jitni budhi ho rahi ho utni hi jawanni aa rahi hai.” Another troll commented, “You should call Raj Kundra now…you will have better scope.”

Sexist Comments Not New to Celebs

Ameesha getting bullied doesn’t come as a surprise as the glamorous profession is often perceived from a patriarchal and misogynist prism even today. When it comes to women being actors, the sexism and gender biases are still prevalent. Actor Roopa Ganguly who played Draupadi in B R Chopra’s Mahabharata and is now BJP politician once said, “It takes a very broad minded man to accept an independent working woman as his wife, that too someone who is in the acting profession. Only a progressive minded person should marry an actress.”

We hope with changing times netizens become more progressive and understand internet ethics and social media etiquettes.



