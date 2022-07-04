Did Hrithik Roshan Refuse to Shoot in UP?: Vikram Vedha makers finally broke their silence on reports claiming lead actor Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot in Uttar Pradesh which resulted in doubling up the film’s budget. Hrithik, according to some media portals had asked for a film set depicting UP in UAE instead of filming it in the state itself. Reliance Entertainment, that has also co-produced the Hrithik-Salif Ali Khan starrer action-thriller released a statement on Monday to deny these reports. Reliance Entertainment slammed the reports in their clarification note and termed them ‘misleading.’ Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the same on his social media handles.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on R Madhavan's Indirect Dig on Him: 'What Can I Say...'

Check out this post shared by Taran Adarsh on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Also Read - Rocketry Movie Review: R Madhavan's National Award-Worthy Performance in an Inspiring Story For The Ages

Vikram Vedha Makers Slam Misleading Claims

Reliance Entertainment’s clarification stated, “We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shooting locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated crew of such scale, also allowing building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist these set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful. The production house also said that the actors in their films are not usually involved in making such decisions. Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralised prerogative.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Loves Hrithik Roshan's Beardo Vibes, Hubby Vicky Kaushal Says 'We Need To Talk'

Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as Vikram and Vedha respectively. The actioner due for theatrical release on September 30 stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram and Hrithik as Vedha. Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri helmed both the films.



For more updates on Vikram Vedha and Hrithik Roshan, check out this space at India.com.