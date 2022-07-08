Payal Rohtagi-Sangram Singh’s Wedding: Payal Rohtagi and Sangram Singh’s much awaited wedding is going to be one of the most grand events for their fan who look forward to the couple’s big moment as they are about to tie the knot. Payal and Sangram recently visited the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir in Agra and performed pooja to seek blessing of Lord Shiva. Payal in the pictures dons a heavy-embroidered maroon lehenga while Sangram is wearing an embellished cream kurta as they happily perfrom the holy rituals ahead of their wedding. Payal was quoted saying, “This temple is almost 850 years old. Its aura is also auspicious and very blissful. We can feel the blessings of Mahadev and Ma Parvati.”Also Read - Bride-To-Be Payal Rohtagi Looks Pretty In Pink At Her Mehendi Ceremony- See Pics

Sangram-Payal’s Private Wedding Function

Sangram had proposed to Payal when he visited Lock Upp as a guest. Sangram and Payal’s wedding will be a close-knit family affair. The couple will host a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date. Also Read - Payal Rohtagi to Invite Kangana Ranaut to Her Wedding After The Lock Upp Debacle: 'Let Bygones be Bygones...'

Payal was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2008. Payal was also a runner up in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Payal’s soon-to-be husband Sangram, is an Indian wrestler, actor, motivational speaker, philanthropist, health guru and Honorary doctorate. Also Read - Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi Are All Set to Tie The Know in July - See Instagram Post!

For more updates on Sangram Singh-Payal Rohtagi wedding, check out this space at India.com.