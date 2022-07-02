Priyanka Chopra’s Overpriced Sona Home Trolled: Priyanka Chopra’s recently launched luxury brand venture SONA Home came under the radar of netizens who trolled the actor-entrepreneur for the exorbitant prices of the items in the collection. Priyanka’s brand was slammed by netizens on twitter who expressed their shock and displeasure on the micro-blogging site. The website mentions that their ‘Panna’ Collection has a tablecloth that is priced at around ₹31,000 (USD 398)! They also have a dinner set collection – ‘Sultan’. A cup and saucer set is priced around ₹5,300 approximately (USD 68), and Chutney Pots, (a set of 6) are priced around ₹15,000 approximately (USD 198), according to the website.Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Meets Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Marie, Says She's Healthy Now And 'The Most Beautiful Baby In The World'- Watch Video

Netizens Say The Goal is to be This Rich

Priyanka soon was under the receiving end of the troll army who criticised SONA Home for being overpriced. Twiterrati started a hilarious thread targeting Priyanka over the sky-high prices of her homeware brand. A netizen tweeted, “Errr It is expensive for average American too! We are highly taxed people. So it is insane if she priced it higher than an average Ralph item.” Another person wrote, “The goal is to be this rich.” A user also tweeted, “It’s not worth. They think they can deceive people with their charm. But some stupid desi people will buy it.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Promotes Indian Culture And Community Through Her Home Line ‘Sona’ - PICS

Errr It is expensive for average American too! We are highly taxed people. So it is insane if she priced it higher than an average Ralph item. — Momal (@MomalBai) July 2, 2022

The goal is to be this rich 😂 — SAMBIT (@Vecnatheslayer) June 26, 2022

It’s not worth. They think they can deceive people with their charm. But some stupid desi people will buy it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — rupesh (@rups_rups) July 1, 2022

I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR 😂 pic.twitter.com/nGHrzmN4cQ — SAMBIT (@Vecnatheslayer) June 26, 2022

Sona home is beautiful and I was down to splurge on it bc I’ve been wanting new dinnerware but $60/per plate. Miss Chopra, you crazy. — the scarlet bitch 🦋 (@AlyssaNiccolee) June 22, 2022

On June 23, Priyanka Chopra launched her own homeware brand, SONA Home. The work on the products promotes Indian culture. Priyanka has made sure to promote the Indian community and culture Internationally. The brand offers a collection of products that blend traditional Indian art with modern aesthetics.

