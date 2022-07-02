Sanjeeda Sheikh Not Allowing Aamir Ali to Meet Ayra: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, who were once happily married are now known as an estranged couple post the duo announced their separation in Janaury 2022 as they mutually decided to part ways. Aamir and Sanjeda, however agreed upon the co-parenting of their daughter Ayra. Aamir and Sanjeeda were married for 9 years and the couple welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy three years back. Sanjeeda, however, it seems hasn’t allowed Aamir to meet Ayra for the past 9 months, according to multiple media reports. Sanjeeda reacted to the same and stated that she is doing the best she could for her daughter as a single parent. She also went on to say that she wants Ayra to live in a positive environment. Aamir so far refuses to talk to the media as he doesn’t wish to openly speak on a his private matter.Also Read - Aamir Ali's First Response After Divorce With Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I Wish Well For Her And My Little One'

Sanjeeda Says She Wants The Best For Ayra

Sanjeeda didn't allow Aamir to meet Ayra for over nine months, after which the latter himself stopped pursuing his daughter as he didn't want any further conflict, an India Today report claims. Aamir declined to comment on the whole issue and stated that he didn't want to comment on the private matter. Sanjeeda, however, opened up to the media portal and told, "As for the rumors, I'd just say, as a single parent, I'm doing everything to give my daughter the best of the best. To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that."

Aamir and Sanjeeda have not yet confirmed anything officially about their separation, it is now a known fact that the two don’t live together. In fact, during a conversation when Sanjeeda was asked about the separation, she said that she wanted everyone to be happy. Aamir too said in one of his past interviews, “I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean, and not get into unnecessary issues. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.”

