Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actors, known for their charm and swag have won billions of hearts across the globe. However, B-town stars are like normal people in their personal lives and have certain beliefs and faith that they follow diligently. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif and many other have their own superstations that they follow before the release of their movies and sometimes in their everyday lives as well. Since, these celebs have been successful in their endeavours, hence, they have strong reasons to carry on with their superstitions as well.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big-B is someone any Indian would relate to when it comes to his love and admiration for cricket. As much as the hero of the millennium enjoys the game, he is equally superstitious about watching it. Yes, you heard it right. The megastar feels that watching the game live will make India lose the match. Therefore, the angry young man of Indian cinema never watches cricket.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar, the versatile superstar of Bollywood has his own superstition when it comes to signing new films. The actor believes that if he is not present in India at the time of the movie's release, it will be a hit, according to multiple media reports. AK did the same in films like 2.0 (2018), Gold (2018) and Kesari (2019).

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh being the King of Bollywood has a very unique and interesting superstition as the actor considers 555 to be his lucky number. SRK’s every car has this number engraved on the number plate. SRK uses his power and money to make sure that this is done for each and every vehicle he owns. Even the cigarettes the actor smokes is from a company named 555.

Salman Khan

Salman is well known for sporting a Sapphire Bracelet on his wrist. Salman’s father Salim Khan reportedly gifted it to him. Salam even gifted a similar one to his actor friend Govinda for luck and bringing success to the latter’s movies. The actor however, took off the bracelet once for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick.

Aamir Khan

Aamir is known to be the Mr Perfectionist and rather considered an actor who doesn’t usually believe in superstitions. However, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor also has a side to him that believes in luck as he’s been trying to release most of his mega releases in December post Taare Zameen Par.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir, it is believed has obsession with the number ‘8’ as he often wears T-shirts or jerseys that have this number printed on them. So, many media reports claim that the Shamshera actor considers ‘8’ lucky for him.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer always has a black thread tied around his ankle. The actor believes it protects him from diseases and keeps him healthy.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay adds a Devgn in his surname instead of Devgan as the Singham actor feels that the spelling his lucky for him and his career.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik’s extra thumb is something the actor flaunts quite casually in his moves and has embraced it with dignity. The Vikram Vedha actor has a belief since childhood that his extra thumb bring him luck.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has made it big in B-town in spite being an outsider in the industry. Her overnight fame since her debut Om Shanti Om till date is a rare success story. Deepika is a regular at Mumbai Siddhivinayak temple according to various media reports.

Abhishek Bachchan

Junior B’s superstition also revolves around cricket as the Dasvi actor believes that moving around or walking during a live cricket match can cause bad results during the game. That is the reason he never lets anyone walk around or move while watching an intense or important match, according to an r Bollywood report.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Just like Shah Rukh and Ranbir, Saifeena consider mumber ’21’ lucky for them and have it engraved in all their cars.

Katrina Kaif

The otherwise glamorous Katrina is also spiritual and religious at heart. Katrina visits the Dargah of Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer before the release of her films.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta, it is believed that sends the first print copies of her films and tv shows to the Tirupati Balaji temple pre-release. Ekta also wears a Rudraksh around her arm and for a long time she considered the letter ‘K’ lucky for herself.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa has a special prayer every time her IPL team is playing a match. Shilpa has a superstition that the mantas she chants work for the team.

Vidya Balan

Vidya considers her luck as a fact of manifestation in a special brand of Kajal that she uses. The Sherni actor has gone on record to confess the same revealing she never leaves her home without applying the kajal.

