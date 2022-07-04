Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Reunite in Aditya Chopra’s Action Film: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan could be teaming up soon for India’s biggest action entertainer written by Aditya Chopra. SRK and Salman are all set to reunite for an action film scripted by Aditya Chopra as part of YRF’s spy universe according to a Pinkvilla report. Shah Rukh and Salman will star in the two hero project as their characters Pathaan and Tiger from Pathaan and Tiger-3 respectively. Yash Raj Films plans to take this yet untitled epic two hero crossover on floors by end of 2023 or latest by first quarter of 2024, according to Pinkvilla sources. The sources told, “Both SRK and Salman have kept their bulk dates vacant in the tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once a combined narration takes place later this year. The director is also undecided, however, the entire creative control on the writing front is by the head of YRF – Aditya Chopra. He is keeping everything close to his chest at the moment.”Also Read - Did Hrithik Roshan Refuse to Shoot in UP? Vikram Vedha Makers Break Silence

SRK-Salman to Reunite as Tiger And Pathaan

SRK-Salman's action saga will soon commence with its narration once the first cut of both Tiger and Pathaan is locked. Aditya Chopra's ambitious venture is said to be the costliest Indian film as the filmmaker wants to leave no stones unturned in presenting two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema in the best possible manner. A source close to Aditya Chopra said, "He has been toying with multiple ideas and he seems to have finally locked the most exciting of the lot." YRF's spy universe expands further during the Republic Day 2023 weekend with Pathaan fronted by Shah Rukh Khan as a ruthless agent, which will also mark the first crossover of the franchise with Avinash Singh Rathore aka Salman from Tiger 3 making an extended cameo. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Tiger 3 which releases on Eid 2023.

War 2 Coming Soon?

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in stellar roles while Tiger 3 has Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal characters. The spectacular suceess of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War becoming the highest grossing film of 2019 gave a boost to YRF in their decision to spin India's maiden spy universe. War 2, a sequel to Hrithik's spy action-thriller is also in the making as Pinkvilla claims. Hrithik has been narrated a subject related to the franchise and asked the team to develop it further. War 2 is expected to begin by the end of 2023.



