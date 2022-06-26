Singer KK’s Daughter Asks Netizens Not to Spread Hate: KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath’s unfortunate demise due to heart attack came as a shocker to his fans and the music industry. KK had a huge fan following among the youth as his songs were mostly about college romance, friendships, heartbreak and selfless love. KK’s fans and a certain section of netizens have been blaming the show organisers and his team for not making proper arrangements and taking adequate measures so that the late singer could have been taken to hospital. KK’s life could be saved if his team had been more responsible, is one argument by netizens that has also been advocated by the news media. KK’s daughter Tamara recently took to Instagram and clarified the whole issue in a long caption added to the late singer’s pictures standing with his team.Also Read - Calcutta High Court Admits PIL Demanding CBI Enquiry In KK's Death

Check out this post by Tamara, shared on her Instagram handle:

Tamara Asks Fans Not to Spread Hate

Tamara captioned her post as, “We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle; mom, nakul and I weren’t there for dads final moments, didn’t even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away.” She further added, “Iv heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You’re basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don’t spread hate on their behest.” Also Read - Remembering KK: Saina Nehwal Shares Video of Husband Parupalli Kashyap Singing 'Dil Ibaadat' | Watch

Tamara Requests Netizens to be Kind

Tamara requested netizens to be kind towards KK’s team and also revealed her late father used to consider them his second family. Tamara also wrote, “All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to called them. Please don’t buy into the hate spreading rumours, please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do, we are all suffering. I’m very grateful that even though dad didn’t have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I’d like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don’t you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind – Jyothy, Nakul and Taamara”

KK passed away last month after performing in a live concert due to a heart attack. He reportedly fell sick after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. KK was reportedly taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead. KK is survived by his wife, daughter and son.



