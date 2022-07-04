Vijay Deverakonda is Your Man Crush Monday: Vijay Deverakonda has caught the pulse of the audience’s and surely know how to serve them with the visual delight through his social media handles. Vijay, who recently created a nationwide storm with his hot and tempting bare all poster from Liger once again teased his fans thirsting over his nude act. Vijay on Monday posted a monochrome picture of himself unbuttoning his shirt and mentioned in the caption that it is from the same photoshoot for Liger poster where he bared all for his crazy die-hard fans. Vijay can be seen bare bodied hiding his modesty with a rose bouquet in the viral Liger poster that set the internet ablaze. The poster got a massive reaction by netizens as they trended Sexiest Poster Ever hashtag on twitter. Vijay’s fans went berserk on the micro-blogging site drooling over his hot and sexy physique.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Deverakonda - When Bollywood Men Went Nude on-Screen | Check Full List

Check out this new picture of Vijay shared on his Instagram handle:

Vijay Unbuttons in Breathtaking Monochrome Pic

Vijay can be seen unbuttoning himself in the photo where he hinted about his nude act in Liger poster. Vijay captioned his post as, “Unbuttoning – before the shot that broke the internet. #Liger” Vijay’s personal trainer Kuldeep Sethi in an interaction with Pinkvilla revealed about the photoshoot saying, “He was in good shape but for this poster, the definition had to be more clearer. We started training and I suddenly changed a bit of his workout style. He is playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets that made his muscle quality more defined and he burned the fat at a faster rate.” He further added, “”Workout got only intense and intense. In the last one week (before the photo shoot for the poster), there were a lot of posing routines and it was very important for us because Vijay, for the first time in his life was doing something like this. Every day we had 30 mins posing session. It was also very tiring for him but with this routine, he also got to showcase his muscle, understood it much better.” Also Read - Mike Tyson Birthday: Liger Team- Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Have Special Message For The Boxing Legend- WATCH

Vijay became an established lead actor in Telugu cinema with Pelli Choopulu and got PAN India recognition with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy which was later adapted as Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Puri Jagannadh’s Liger is Vijay’s Bollywood debut co-starring Ananya Pandey, Ronit Roy, Makrand Deshpande and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.



