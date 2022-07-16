From Vikram Bhatt To Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen Dated These Men: Sushmita Sen has lived a life on her own terms and her recent relationship with Lali Kumar Modi is a hot gossip and the paparazzi are all geared up to click the couple together once they are spotted in India. Sushmita broke up with Rohman Shawl months ago and the actor has a list of heartbreaks with her partners. A glimpse of the men in her life prior to Lalit Modi.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Epic Reaction To Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's Affair Is Sure To Crack You Up: 'Waah Lalit Ji Kya Haath Maara Hai' - Watch

Sushmita – Vikram Bhatt: Extramarital Affair

Sushmita and Vikram started dating each other after the actor and former Miss Universe starred in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial Dastak. Vikram has scripted the thriller and his affair with Sushmita that followed up created a rift between him and his then wife Aditi. Vikram did admit that he had an extra marital affair with Sushmita and the personal turmoil in his life did resulted in suicidal thoughts at times. Sushmita once appeared with Vikram at Simi Grewal’s show and confessed, “The wife and him were not living together, and I cannot go around feeling guilty or make a person feel guilty if he had a bad marriage.” Vikram made a movie called Ankahee starring Esha Deol, Aaftab Shivdasani and Ameesha Patel which was marketed as his and Sushmita’s love story. Sushmita, however, was miffed with the film which shows Esha’s character portraying her pointing a gun to kill herself. The duo parted ways after sometime. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash-Sanjay Dutt Starrer Action-Saga Scores 90 Plus Rating in All Five Languages

Sushmita – Sabeer Bhatia: Chhoti Si Love Story

Sushmita dated hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia according to several media reports and gossip mills. The rumoured couple however, soon called it quits after their brief romance. Sabeer, according to muktiple media reports gifted a 10.5-carat diamond to Sushmita when they were in a relationship. Also Read - Lalit Modi's Son Ruchir Breaks Silence on His Father Dating Sushmita Sen

Sushmita – Wasim Akram: Bowled Over

Sushmita and Wasim are rumoured to be the hottest ex-couples whose chemistry still creates ripples all over. Sushmita once admitted in one of her past interviews that she had a crush on the ex-cricketer. Sushmita and Vikram had also co-judged a dance reality show named Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina. The specific reason for their break up is not known. But many believe the long-distance relationship could be one of the reasons why the rumoured love birds parted ways.

Sushmita – Imtiyaz Khatri: Friends With Benefits

Sushmita and Imtiyaz walked the ramp and became close friends. Sushmita, then 36-year-old, reportedly dated the 22-year-old businessman Imtiyaz Khatri. The duo never went exclusive about their relationship but Imtiyaz did maintain that they were good friends. Sushmita however, never commented on the alleged affair.

Sushmita – Randeep Hooda: Love Lost

Sushmita and Randeep Hooda had a steady relationship and it was believed that the couple hit off quite well. Sushmita and Randeep were very much vocal about their relationship so the media was often follwiong up with the scoops around their marriage speculations. Sushmita and Randeep also acted in a movie Karma Aur Holi where they play an NRI couple. To cash in on the affair of the off-screen couple the makers included certain bold and intimate scenes between Sushmita and Randeep in the film. Randeep however, in an interview with TOI admitted that he was only close to her daughter Renee and breaking up with Sush was the best thing in his life.

Sushmita – Mudassar Aziz: Lights, Camera, Romance!

Sushmita starred in Mudassar’s directorial Dulha Mil Gaya starring Fardeen Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in stellar roles. Mudassar after his break-up with Sushmita told in a DNA interview in 2010 that, “When people said that I was seeing Sushmita and even when they said that we had split, I did not react. It is not just in good taste, I feel. But yes, news about my relationship disturbed my parents greatly. I’m from a middle-class background and you know how sensitive it is for parents to read about their son’s relationship in the papers. It affected my relationship with my parents. They did not know how to take it. I bear no grudges and I don’t want to dissect what we had.”

Sushmita – Ritik Bhasin: Modern Love, Mumbai!

Sushmita dated Mumbai-based restaurateur Rithik Bhasin in 2015. The rumoured couple were spotted together at several public outings. The duo called it quits after a brief-term romance.

Sushmita – Rohman Shawl: The Heartbreak Kid!

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl were setting up some major couple goals with their workout and vacation posts surfacing on ther social media handles. Rohman used to tutor Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah as well. The couple were often spotted at family gatherings and public events. Sushmita broke up with Rohman on December 23, 2021. Sushmita shared a picture with her ex and captioned her post as, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic).”

Sushmita – Lalit Modi: Love is in The Air

Sushmita is reportedly dating former IPL chairman Lalit Kumar Modi, the latter confirmed on his twitter handle. Lalit’s tweet lead speculations on the duo’s wedding which he himself clarified in his next tweet as he wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

