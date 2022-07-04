Nora Fatehi Flaunts Sexy Curves in Hot Blush Pink Saree: Nora Fatehi never disappoints her fans as she often comes up with the most unique and impressive fashion statements. Nora surely knows how to rock both western and ethnic attires. Nora, who is also one of the judges in Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Singh and Marzi Pestonji was spotted on the sets of the children’s dance reality show in a hot blush pink saree with sexy halter neck blouse. Nora once again proved that she is a boss lady as she aces the style game in her pink saree blending elegance with sex appeal. Nora is always the darling of paparazzi, be it at the Dance Deewane Juniors sets, a casual day out or her airport looks.Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Jasmin Bhasin Spotted in Red Sizzling Attires, Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show in His Cool Glasses | Watch Video

Nora’s Saree Look Hailed by Netizens

Nora looked dropped dead gorgeous in the blush pin saree as she dazzled in her jaw dropping avatar. Nora’s pink saree with matching plunging neckline brought the much needed glamour and oomph in her hot and graceful attire. Nora kept her hair open and her pleasing smile brought poise and panache to her new look. Nora, who has a humungous fan following was praised for her look by netizens. A fan wrote, “Love Nora always.” Another fan commented, “Queen 👑❤️.” A netizen also commented, “💓💝💯💓❤️❤️💯💓❤️💓💯💟❣️🎈.” Also Read - IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor And Nora Fatehi’s BTS Dance Video Goes Viral, Fans Tag Mira Rajput - Watch Video

Nora is is a Canadian actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer who is known for her work in the Indian film industry. She has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil language films.



