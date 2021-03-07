Bigg Boss 13 has surely made Sidharth Shukla a big name, not just in India, but he now has fan following all around the world. Recently, the TV actor met his fan on the streets of Mumbai where he showed his soft side. Despite being such a big star, he is still down to earth and this act of Shukla serves as a proof. A fan, who came to meet Sidharth Shukla, was physically challenged, so the actor went on his knees to click a picture with him. Fan named Anees Farooqi has been on a ventilator life support since the last 20 years and he makes video and shares it on social. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Upset With Rubina Dilaik-Aly Goni, Asks Them to Take Time Out of Busy Schedule to Meet Her Mom 'Vo Milna Chahti Hai'

Anees Farooqi took to his social media account to share the priceless photo. He wrote: "@realsidharthshukla Man You Made My Day Thanks For All The Love ❤️ 🤗 Thanks A Lot @singhpratikparihar Bade Bhai❤️ For Making My Day Extremely Special 🤗 #sidharthshukla #sidhearts♥️ #sidheart #sidhearts. Viral Bhayani also took to his handle and shared the pic with a description that made all Sidharth fans proud of him. "The way he treats his fans❤. #sidharthshukla makes a good effort to meet and spend time with @aneesfarooqi who has been on a ventilator life support since the last 20 years. Anees makes videos on his gopro and inspires others like him to move out of their homes 👍 #sidhearts".

The pictures of Sidharth Shukla and his fan are doing the rounds of social media and have the actor real hero. One of the fans wrote: "He is such a gem person❤️ dats why m his biggest fan😍🔥 #sidhearts #sidharthshukla". Another one wrote: "Itnnaaaaa respect,pyaar yuhi nehi milti hei🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺he's the most humble,loveable, down to earth person for a reason😍❤️".

Check Sidharth Shukla’s viral pic with a fan:

Sidharth was recently seen in a music video Shona Shona, opposite Shehnaaz Gill. He was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. He also recently announced that he has joined the ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful.