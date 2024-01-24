Home

Viral Photo: When Varun Dhawan Proposed to Natasha Dalal – 3 Years Back, in Swimming Costume, With a Special Song!

Varun Dhawan on January 24, 2024, celebrated three years of his marriage with wife Natasha Dalal. On January 21, 2021, the couple tied the knot in presence of family and close friends.

Varun Dhawan and Wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan on January 24, 2024, completed 3 beautiful years of his marriage with his wife Natasha Dalal. Dhawan was in a long-time relationship with Natasha, and later in 2021, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their family, friends and close relatives. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his wife Natasha. However, what caught netizens’ attention was the caption. In the caption, the actor revealed that today marks a total of 3.5 years since Dhawan proposed to Natasha for marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a picture of himself and Natasha where he can be seen wearing swimming shots and Natasha can also be seen in swimming costume. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Natasha flaunting the engagement ring on her finger. The picture is enough to understand that at this moment, the couple decided on forever. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, “Happy 3 baby #tbt 3 and half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthonys song played.”

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love. Some of Varun Dhawan’s fan pages also took to the comment section and wrote, “Happy anniversary you two” and dropped a red emoji. Another fan wrote, “Wow very nice pic my awesome bro my superhero.” Several fans wished a happy anniversary to the couple and also for a good future ahead.

A fun fact, not many people are aware that Varun was turned down by Natasha four to five times when he proposed to her for marriage. Yes, you read that right! During an interview for a radio show, the actor revealed how he met Natasha first time and how they came into a relationship. Sharing details about their journey, the actor wrote, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking. I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” the ‘Bawaal’ actor shared. Varun also revealed how she initially turned down his love. “She rejected me three times,” Varun added.

Following this, the actor shared that despite he faced various rejections from Natasha he did not give, and hence, they are one of the most cherished couples of the B-town today. Coming to Varun’s work front, recently, the next film the actor has been recently announced that will mark Keerthy Suresh’s Hindi film debut. The movie was being referred to as VD 18, Varun Dhawan’s 18th film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.