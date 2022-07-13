Prachi Desai on #MeToo in Bollywood | Exclusive: Prachi Desai is receiving rave reviews for her character in the Vikrant Massey-Radhika Apte starrer psychological thriller Forensic. Prachi, otherwise known for playing traditional girl-next-door characters finally came up out of her comfort zone as she plays a complex character in Forensic. At a time when actors still bother about taking up roles that could affect their on-screen image, Prachi made a brave choice in the Vishal Furia directorial. The actor is also known to be honest about her views on casting couch in Bollywood. Prachi, in an exclusive with India.com gave her views on MeToo in Bollywood, on-screen intimacy, working in television, her dream role and more.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Post About His Fear Factor On Bear Grylls’ Show Has Given Netizens Fodder For Some Madcap Memes

‘Victim Shaming Still Exists in Our Society’

Prachi feels that the Indian society is not yet evolved enough which is the reason why Bollywood stars hardly open up about their MeToo story. Prachi, when quizzed about why don't Indian celebs call out those guilty of harassment at workplace, the way it happened in the Harvey Weinstein case in Hollywood, she opined it's due to the victim shaming syndrome. The actor stated that, "Because I think here people are not evolved enough. They neither give people the space that everyone should have nor the respect that everybody deserves. Here if someone tries to speak up there are a thousand questions imposed on that person rather than understanding why this is happening, from where this is coming from and all of that. I think the victim shaming syndrome is still very prevalent in India, which is why people don't want to talk about it."

‘On-Screen Intimacy Should Make Sense’

Prachi has always had a traditional girl-next-door image and has hardly been seen in roles that require bold scenes. Certain media reports had stated that the actor is not comfortable with on-screen intimacy, however, Prachi denies the same. The Forensic actor feels she might have been misquoted. Prachi clarified her previous statement and stated, "I don't think that is exactly what I said. I know for a fact that whatever we say gets lost in translation because there is always some context what we are referring to. But, then off course if you look at it at a broader picture, then it's a bit confusing. I think if I want to slightly clarify that I will say that I'm not comfortable with something that actually doesn't make sense to me. So, yes, if there is something in the script that wouldn't make a difference if it's not there than there is no point doing it. But if there is something that is really important to the story, then that's a different thing to think about. So, as an actor I don't think we can make statements whether we will do a certain role or not. For example, I never imagined whether I will play a villain or not. Even though I always wanted to play a villain. Similarly, any kind of scene, it just have to all make sense."

‘I’m Very Grateful to Television’

Prachi feels grateful to television for the fame and recognition from the audience who still admire and remember her work in daily soaps. The actor admits although she doesn't miss working in television but feels grateful for getting the opportunity any debutant would have dreamt of. Prachi said, "I am extremely grateful for the start that I had. That's for sure. The kind of viewership and fan following I got was overwhelming. The best part about that audience is that they never forget you and it's so surprising. Even after so many years the audience still remember your work and that's truly amazing. It's very difficult to earn fans and an audience like that. Whether I miss it or not? It's not something I miss but I'm very grateful for it. Television gave me everything as it was that start that anyone would have dreamt of."

‘I Want to do an Emotional Love Story’

Prachi, as the lovely good-girl of television and Bollywood is a romantic at heart. Prachi, when asked about her dream role said although she doesn’t know what her dream role is but she wants to do a romantic love story. She stated, “Speaking about my dream role, I actually don’t know yet what my dream role is, but I think that there is one genre of project that I have always wanted to do and that is an emotional love story. I have never done one. I have done something like a period film with Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and sort of a cult classic now which is Rock On! Off course then there is Forensic and Silence and all of these. But somehow I have never done a nice beautiful romantic film and I really want to do one.”

‘I’m Willing to Take Risks as an Actor’

Prachi is looking forward to playing more challenging characters and experimental scripts post Forensic. Speaking about the same she told, “I will be very happy if I get such challenging roles and opportunities for sure. Because I think as an actor I am totally willing to take my risks and it’s time that we push our boundaries and get into zones that people never thought I would do. I think it’s very important to surprise yourself and wake up and realize O my God, I can do this. In terms of that I am very open to different roles and challenges at this point.” Prachi further revealed, “I think my upcoming projects will slightly also reflect on the variety that I am trying to do. I am doing a set of projects around different genres and my roles are very different from each other.”

