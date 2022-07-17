Rahul Khanna Goes Almost Naked: Rahul Khanna took the internet by storm as netizens including celebs went berserk over his almost naked Instagram picture. Rahul took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture where he sits bare bodied on the sofa while wearing his socks and shoes. The actor leaves lesser for the imagination as he hides his modesty with a cushion. Celebs from the industry too came up with funny comments lauding Rahul’s new avatar, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Tisca Chopra couldn’t help commenting on the actor’s viral post. Rahul’s post got appreciation for his socks and sofa from B-town friends with a hint towards his seminude photo as well. Rahul has for quite some time teasing his fans with beach pictures where he is posing bare-chested.Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan Parties With Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa, Fans Ask 'Where is Palak Tiwari?'

Check out this post by Rahul Khanna shared on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna)

Rahul Khanna Receives Complement For His Socks

Rahul captioned his post as, "So, there's something I've been keeping under wraps—but it's now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal? 🎁." Bollywood celebs were quick to comment on Rahul's picture as Dia Mirza wrote, "Sofa so good 🐯." Neha Dhupia commented, "Nice … socks! 😍" Malaika Arora also wrote, "Nice sofa @mrkhanna." Tisca Chopra commented, "Shooketh ❤️‍🔥" Interior designer Vinita Chaitanya commented, "For sure 💥💥💥 @mrkhanna."

Check out the celeb reactions:

Rahul is actor Akshay Khanna’s younger brother and legendary actor late Vinod Khanna’s son. Rahul has played pivotal roles in films like 1947 Earth, Bollywood Hollywood, Wake Up Sid, Love Aaj Kal and Leila.

