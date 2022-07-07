Ranbir Kapoor Gets Parenting Tips From Anupamaa: Ranbir Kapoor surprised his fans as he took parenting tips from Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly who plays a titular role in the daily soap. The father-to-be recently appeared on the show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar where he can be seen taking tips on fatherhood from Rupali in the video clip that is breaking the internet. Ranbir says in the video, “Duniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hun (To become the world’s best dad, can you give me a few tips)?” Rupali even taught the Shamshera actor how to hold a baby with a prop doll and the actor even learns how to feed the baby and change diapers. Ranbir while holding the baby says in a cute tone, “Ale le meri beti (My daughter).”Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn Fans Manifest Anupama's Pregnancy as Anuj Says 'Thank You Meri Banne Ke Liye' | Written Update, July 7

Check out the fan tweet videos of Ranbir and Rupali:

This is so cuteee 🤩🤩🤩 @TheRupali mam teaching Ranbir about handing a baby 👶 This Ravivaar is going to Dhamakedaar man🤩🤩 Superrr excited #Anupamaa #RanbirKapoor #ravivaarwithstarparivaar pic.twitter.com/LC2T4Zp8LQ — Anupamaa_motherland (@Anupamaamother) July 7, 2022

Ranbir Busy With Shamshera Promotions

Ranbir’s fan sharing the video captioned, “This is so cute. @TheRupali ma’am teaching Ranbir about handing a baby. This Ravivaar is going to Dhamakedaar man. Superrr excited.” Another netizen sharing the video wrote, “‘Mera baby’ Oh Ranbir the man is going to be crazy about his kid, he is so adorable.” Ranbir’s wife and actor Alia had announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month. Ranbir is currently promoting YRF’s Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in stellar roles. The film is directed by Agneepath director Karan Malhotra and would be releasing in IMAX in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor's Leaked Bikini Photo From Sets Of Luv Ranjan’s Movie Goes Viral

Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s drama fantasy Brahmastra opposite wife Alia Bhatt that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarajuna in pivotal roles.



