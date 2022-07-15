Ranveer Singh Grateful For Grand Viewership of OTT Debut: Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine with his OTT debut Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls garnering 6.7 million views. The numbers are courtesy Ormax Media, an independent data crunching think tank. The interactive adventure reality show has been appreciated by fans and the actor is grateful for the whopping viewership record. Ranveer stated that the audience’s love his off-screen persona. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor revealed that his mentor Aditya Chopra once told him that the audience connects to his personality. Ranveer, elated by the grand success of his non-fiction show said that though his focus remains working in big-screen cinema but he is thankful to the digital space as well.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Post About His Fear Factor On Bear Grylls’ Show Has Given Netizens Fodder For Some Madcap Memes

Ranveer Feels Connected to His Fans

Ranveer reacting to his new achievement stated, "I am really happy that the show has been so well received by the audience. I'm particularly pleased to see the whopping viewership statistics that have been shared with me. At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra told me, that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from audiences the more I engage them in my own persona, and his prophecy kind of stuck with me over the years." He further added, "I have started to believe that people rather enjoy seeing me in my own persona/off-screen persona, though if you ask me, I am most comfortable playing characters in movies, and big-screen cinema remains to be my main focus. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain my beloved audience."

Ranveer's show released on July 8 a day after Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan aired on July 7 with an incredible 12.2 million views in its first week. OTT platforms with engaging content have faired well for B-town stars. It is being reported that the last time a Netflix show made it to the most-watched shows list was She S2, with 2.8 million views in the last week of June. Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet on Netflix got around 3 million views in its first week.

