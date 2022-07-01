Rashtra Kavach Om Writer Says SRK Won’t be Accepted in KGF: Rashtra Kavach Om writer Raj Saluja in one of his latest interviews compared Bollywood action films to South actioners, including the recent blockbusters RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Raj stated that the aueince won’t accept Bollywood stars doing similar films even if Shah Rukh Khan stars in KGF. Raj, who happens to be an actor turned writer feels that in 100% of the films made in both, India and Hollywood, action is always illogical. Raj mentioned that the action doesn’t have logic because of the larger than life aspect. Raj also pointed out how Jr NTR was throwing bikes in S Rajamouli’s RRR.Also Read - SRK-Nayanthara Starrer Jawan Sold to OTT Giant For Rs 120 Crore?
Raj Says RRR Defies Physics
Raj, in an interview with News 18 told, "We know what a strong built Jr NTR has but still, the makers make the audience believe that these characters can do it. It's like the makers take you into the character's universe and make you believe that the character is capable enough to do what you are watching. Illogical actions are always there. If you think of making logical actions, we won't have sequences that are unparalleled. There will always be illogical action whether in Bollywood or even in the South (films). South is much higher than us (in terms of action). See KGF is full of illogical actions, RRR has illogical actions. We can't think of logic when we think of action. Physics ghar par chod ke aate hai (They leave Physics at home).
Raj Compares KGF With Bollywood Actioners
Raj opined that the audience won't even accept Shah Rukh in KGF. Raj said, "It's the audience. Just know, I was with my co-writers, and we were discussing the same thing. It is the audience that decides whom to accept and whom not to accept. For example, if you put, say Shah Rukh Khan in KGF, they will not accept that Shah Rukh Khan can do this. But if Yash is doing it, you are accepting it. Why? Because the pan-India audience is already accepting that the South actors can do this. They can do any damn thing and still we like it, we don't have a problem. But they are not ready for the Bollywood actors for doing such stuff. Because for example, John was doing such great stunts in Satyamev Jayate and Attack, but still the audience did not accept him. We don't want to accept our hero doing this but we are ready to accept NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash.
Raj went on to say that the audience wants logical films from Bollywood but they are okay with illogical PAN-India films. He also cited Karan Johar’s recent statement as an example and said that if Bollywood makes such films, critics and the audience will rip them apart.
Rashtra Kavach Om is directed by Kapil Verma and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj, Jackie Shroff and others in stellar roles. The film a box office clash with R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect today.