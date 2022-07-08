Saba Azad Drops Pic From Paris Vacation, Credits Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are definitely setting up some major couple goals. Hrithik and Saba have each other’s back, be it walking hand-in-hand at the airport of KJo’s 50th birthday bash or dropping mushy comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzzane and Saba are also giving some sisterhood vibes as they post sweet and adorable comments on each other’s pictures. Saba recently shared her drop dead gorgeous picture from her Paris vacation and gave photo credit to rumoured beau Hrithik. Hrithik and Saba in spite of being spotted together at dinner dates and parties haven’t gone on record to admit their relationship in public. Although we do see the couple showering each other with flattering comments on social media.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Reunite as Pathaan And Tiger in Aditya Chopra's Biggest Action Film Ever, Read Deets

Check out this post by Saba Shared on her Instagram handle:

Saba Gets Praised by Pashmina Roshan

Saba in the picture can be seen in a pensive mood, staring at the distance with a cup of coffee in the foreground. She captioned her post as, “Not a selfie, not my coffee Image by @hrithikroshan.” Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina commented on the photo, “You’re so beautiful 😍❤️.” Saba has been spotted quite often at Hrithik’s family get togethers and the Roshans seem to be fond of her as well. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Loves Hrithik Roshan's Beardo Vibes, Hubby Vicky Kaushal Says 'We Need To Talk'

Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha remake alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte that releases September 2022. Hrithik is geared up for Sidharth Anand’s aerial-actioner Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone releasing in 2023. Saba was seen in the web series Rocket Boys (2022) starring Jim Sarbh.

