Saroj Shared an Instagram Post After Sushant’s Death

Sukaina informed ETimes, “She enjoyed social media a lot. She used to keep looking at everybody’s posts and would say, ‘I think today, even I would like to post something.’ So she used to pick up a video and say just upload it for me. The last post I remember was for Sushant. She told me, ‘please write down a post, I want to talk about that boy.'” Saroj’s last Instagram post read, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your life? I’m shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped you and would have kept us Happy looking at you. God bless your soul and I don’t know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and strength to them to go through this time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you. R.I.P.”