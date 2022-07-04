Saroj Khan’s Daughter on Her Post on Sushant Singh Rajput: Saroj Khan’s last Instagram post was about Sushant Singh Rajput. Saroj’s daughter Sukaina has recently recalled that the legendary choreographer had wanted to talk about the late actor on her social media handle. Saroj had shared a post on her Instagram account after Sushant’s death on June 14, 2020, about which the mother-daughter also had a conversation. Saroj herself died of cardiac arrest less than a month later on July 3. Sukaina stated that Saroj liked to connect with her fans through social media, and would often ask her to help in sharing a post. Saroj told Sukaina that she wants to talk about Sushant on Instagram after his death.

Saroj Shared an Instagram Post After Sushant’s Death

Sukaina informed ETimes, “She enjoyed social media a lot. She used to keep looking at everybody’s posts and would say, ‘I think today, even I would like to post something.’ So she used to pick up a video and say just upload it for me. The last post I remember was for Sushant. She told me, ‘please write down a post, I want to talk about that boy.'” Saroj’s last Instagram post read, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your life? I’m shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped you and would have kept us Happy looking at you. God bless your soul and I don’t know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and strength to them to go through this time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you. R.I.P.”

Saroj’s children later shared a message after her demise on her Instagram handle informing they said that they won’t be holding a prayer meet for the choreographer due to the Covid-19 situation. Sukaina said to ETimes that she now wants to hold a prayer meet to celebrate her mother’s life.

