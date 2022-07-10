Shaktimaan Movie: Shaktimaan as a television series was a huge success on the national television as the late 90s and early 2000s kids experienced India’s first desi superhero made of five elements – earth, fire water, wind and sky, much before Ayan Mukerji conceptualized it further for his magnum opus Brahmastra. Mukesh Khanna’s superhero saga as it is known has been acquired by Sony Pictures International for a big screen epic Sci-Fi movie and speculations are rife even before the film goes on floors. Ranveer Singh, it was earlier reported could play Shaktimaan. Ranveer or the makers haven’t made any official announcement though. Om Raut could be directing the film, a Mid-Day report has claimed.Also Read - 90s Kids, Are You Listening? India's OG Sci-Fi Hero 'Captain Vyom' Is Coming Back

Shaktimaan to Have Top-Notch VFX

Om, who has earlier directed Ajay Devgn’s historical action drama biopic Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is currently busy with Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer epic Adipurush based on the greatest ancient legend Ramayana. Om is sued to working on movies with heavy duty VFX and action. Sony Pictures International hasn’t responded to the recent developments so far. Ranveer, however, it is believed might be interested in exploring the superhero genre. “He is super excited to explore the superhero space, but hasn’t signed the dotted line yet. He is waiting to get a final narration, as well as an update on who the director of the film is,” Pinkvilla had earlier reported. Also Read - Birthday Special: Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan? Actor Offered Mukesh Khanna's Iconic Indian Superhero Role For Big Screen-Deets Inside

Shaktimaan used to air on Doordarshan and it starred Mukesh Khanna, Tom Alter, Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Rajendra Gupta and Surendra Pal in stellar roles. Also Read - Prabhas Takes a Whopping Fee Hike For Adipurush? Budget Increases by 25 Percent

For more updates on Shaktimaan movie, check out this space at India.com.