Shamshera Actors Salaries: Shamshera trailer starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in stellar roles has been well received by the audiences. Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra who made his debut with the Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath where Sanjay played the villain Kancha Cheena. Shamshera is Ranbir's first release of 2022 prior to Dharma Productions' Brahmastra. RK's double role in the period-action-drama has added up to the film's hype. The lead actors, reportedly have been paid whopping salaries by YRF. A look at the amount charged by Shamshera star cast.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is back in action after a gap of 4 years has reportedly charged Rs 20 Crore for Shamshera, according to multiple media sources. Ranbir plays both the father and son Shamshera and Bali in the Karan Malhotra directorial. Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra this year.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani is currently running high on the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and being the part of the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff actioner War. Vaani plays Ranbir's love interest Sona in Shamshera. Vaani has been paid Rs 5 crore by YRF for essaying her part.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay is on an action spree with his recent villainous act in KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay's baddie avatar as Shudh Singh seen in Shamshera trailer has been hailed by fans. The actor has been reportedly been paid Rs 8 Crore for his role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Ronit Roy

Ronit has had a remarkable run in both television and films and recently also been part of OTT as well. Ronit plays a crucial role in the film and has raked in a whopping Rs 4 Crore as his salary according to various sources.

Shamshera releases on July 22, 2022 in 3D And IMAX 3D.



