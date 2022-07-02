Shehnaaz Gill Plays With Waves in New Video: Shehnaaz Gill always amazes her 11.5 million Instagram followers with unique and interesting videos and photos. Shehnaaz keeps on sharing glamorous to funny, cute and goofy videos on social media. Shehnaaz today dropped new video on her Instagram handle where she is seen standing barefoot in the sand. Shehnaaz can be seen in a happy mood in the cute and goofy viral clip. Shehnaaz says in the video, “Aaja aaja paani come come baby, dekho abhi moon bhi nahi hai fir bhi itna zyada paani aa raha hai aage tak (Come come water, see right now there is no moon, still so much sea water is coming here). Kya inko sun attract kar raha hai, maine to suna tha moon attract karta hai paani ko (Is the sea attracted to the sun, I had heard moon attracts the sea). Mujhe to lagta hai main attract kar rahi hoon paani ko, yayyy (I think the water is getting attracted because of me).Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dazzles in a Black And White Picture, Fans Say 'Most Haseen Ladki Ever'

Check out this video by Shehnaaz shared on her Instagram handle:

SidNaaz Fans Shower Love

Shehnaaz in the video kept her hair open as she wore a full sleeves T-shirt with Mickey Mouse and Pluto printed on it. Shehnaaz completed her uber cool look with white trousers. Shehnaaz captioned her post as, “Moon attracts water, but now see…Shehnaaz attracts water!! 🙈🙈 #ShehnaazGill.” Shehnaaz Gill and SidNaaz fans loved Shehnaaz’s cute video and showered the actor with loving comments. A fan wrote, “Keep smiling.. ❤️ #Sidnaaz forever ✨🤍.” Another fan commented, “❤️So beautiful and classy #ShehnaazGill queen of hearts ♥️.” A netizen also wrote, “Stay happy #shehnaazgill.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Writes Sidharth Shukla's Name First While Signing Autograph, SidNaaz Fans Get Emotional- Watch Video

Check out the fan reactions:

Shehnaaz is a Punjabi actress and singer who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz makes her Bollywood debut with Salmaan Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz was also seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.



