Shruti Haasan Posts About Struggle With PCOS And Endometriosis: Shruti Haasan, who is known for being upfront and candid about her professional and personal life recently shared her struggle with PCOS and Endometriosis in her new Instagram post. Shruti posted an inspiring workout video on Instagram and captioned her post with a heartfelt story on her journey of dealing with hormonal issues and metabolic challenges. Shruti mentioned how instead of fighting PCOS she accepted it as a natural movement that her body goes through. Shruti also stressed on “eating right sleeping well and enjoying workout.” Shruti stated that she was happy to share her story with her fans and followers and she doesn’t let the challenges define who she is.Also Read - Alaya F on Her Struggle With PCOS: ‘I have to Stay Fit to Keep My Skin Good And Hormones in Check’

Check out his video by Shruti shared on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Shares About Challenging Journey

Shruti posted a workout clip from the gym where she can be seen in sports gear. Shruti wears a tank top and gym shorts while walking at the treadmill. Shruti performs certain other rigorous workouts from sits ups, pulls ups, push ups, mountain climbers, ab crunches, lifting dumbbells along with some yoga asanas. Shruti captioned her post as, “Work out with me 🖤 I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis – women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges – but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out – my body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is 💕 keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know o sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you.” Also Read - Smoking in PCOS: How Badly it Can Affect Your Health?

PCOS And Endometriosis

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs. Although PCOS and endometriosis both affect female reproduction and can cause infertility, they are distinctly different. PCOS is caused by a problem with hormones, and endometriosis is caused by abnormal cell growth outside the uterus.

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.



