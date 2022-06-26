Sidhu Moosewala’s Last Song SYL Removed From YouTube: Sidhu Moosewala’s last song SYL was recently removed from YouTube few days after its released. SYL, that highlights various issues including Punjab water issue as the title refers to Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, garnered over 27 million YouTube views. Moosewala was often known for projecting the socio-political turmoil and caste division in the state through his songs. Moosewala had created a cult following among the youth and is credited for taking Punjab music industry to another level. SYL was written, sung and composed by Moosewala and recorded prior to his death. SYL released on June 23 and hit 3.3 million likes and 27 million views on YouTube.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘295’ Enters Billboard Global 200, Here’s How Fans Celebrate

Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Family Posts Heart-Melting Childhood Birthday Pics, Fans Say, 'Greatest of All Time'

SYL Talks About Sutlej-Yamuna Link Dispute

SYL's YouTube link is now unavailable and the YouTube message reads, "Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government." SYL talks about Punjab and Haryana's water dispute over the the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal. Moosewala's song also showcases the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and videos from Red Fort on the 2021 Republic Day during the anti-farm bill riots.

Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead by assailants on May 29. Musicians and celebs across the globe mourned the singer’s unfortunate death.

Moosewala’s songs such as 295, Legend, and The Last Ride are popular among his fans. He rose to fame as Moose after the success of his breakthrough song So High.



