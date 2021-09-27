Mumbai: Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva has completely exploded on the internet and created quite a buzz with her version of 2020 song Manike Mage Hithe. Not only us, but celebrities too are humming the soothing tune. Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are a few of them who joined the list. The song was originally sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Released in May 2021, Yohani’s version garnered whopping 127 million views. The 28-year-old singer is all set for her India tour and will be performing in Hyderabad on October 3. In an exclusive interview with WION, Yohani shared her experience of getting such overwhelming response from all across the globe.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihari Artists Come Up With Bhojpuri Version of Viral Sri Lankan Song Manike Mage Hithe | Watch

When asked Yohani on being the first international artists to come to India since the pandemic. She said, "My parents are very supportive. They are confident that my team is taking care of all necessary security and safety measures. My parents are not from a music background to help me with music, but they want to get involved in pitching wardrobe ideas, song ideas, etc. I'm still their kid daughter and I love how they still spoil me."

The internet sensation would love to enter Bollywood and talked about working with her dream composer. She said, “I would love to work with A.R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, DIVINE, Badshah and the list goes on.”

A few days ago, Dr. Rewant Vikram Singh Director, Indian Cultural Centre (now called Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre), High Commission of India, hosted Yohani and her team to his office.

