Aryan Khan Moves Court to Get Back His Passport: Aryan Khan recently moved to the special court seeking return of his passport. Aryan filed an application at the special court through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla on June 30, according to a PTI report. Aryan mentioned in the application that the NCB (Narcotics Bureau of Investigation) chargesheet does not him and thus his passport must be returned. Aryan was granted bail and later also received a clean chit in the cruise narcotics case. Aryan was not named by the NCB in the case after a cruise ship was raided in Mumbai in October 2021. The court has taken cognisance of the matter and has directed the NCB to file a reply. The matter has been posted for hearing on July 13 by the court.Also Read - Hotness Alert! Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Chiselled Physique And Man Bun in a Viral Pic From The Sets of Pathaan

Aryan Khan Surrendered His Passport Post Bail

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan had to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and was restricted from travelling out of India or outside Mumbai. Aryan was also asked to appear at the NCB office for his weekly attendance post his bail for few months. Aryan Khan spent over three weeks at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail where his Dad SRK and mom Gauri paid him visits. Also Read - Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence on Bollywood Celebs Being Called Druggies: 'Galtiyan Hum Karte Hain...'

Aryan Khan is currently working on ideas for web series and a feature film for his home production Red Chillies Entertainment according to a Pinkvilla report. Aryan has reportedly already started the series.



