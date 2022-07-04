Bombay HC Grants Bail to Siddharth Pithani: Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate has been granted bail by Bombay High Court in the narcotics case, two years after the Bollywood actor passed away. Siddharth was granted bail by the Bombay HC in the drugs case in connection to which he was reportedly arrested in May 2021. Sushant’s then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik Chakraborty as well as staff members at the late actor’s residence were also arrested in the same case. Rhea got bail after three months, while her brother Shouvik was granted bail later. Siddharth was granted bail by single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on a bond of Rs 50,000, almost after an year of getting arrested. Siddharth had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges, according to PTI.Also Read - Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt to Appoint Woman, Declared 'Male' in Medical Test, Within 2 Months

Siddharth Denied Drug Trafficking

Siddharth had sought bail, claiming he was framed in a false case. Siddharth had also claimed that there was no evidence to prove he was involved in drug trafficking as no such possession was recovered from him. Siddharth stated he was never into drugs trade. For the unversed, Siddharth lived with Sushant Singh Rajput in a plush apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case Update: Siddharth Pithani's Bail Plea Pending Since January

Siddharth was also present at Sushant’s home during his unfortunate demise. It was allegedly reported that Sushant Siddharth, Rhea and Shouvik consumed drugs. Mumbai Police or CBI probe have failed to present any concrete evidence.



For more updates on Siddharth Pithani and SSR death probe, check out this space at India.com.