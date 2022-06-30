Suriya Accepts Oscars Committee Membership: Suriya, who recently became the first Tamil actor to be invited by The Academy of Motion Pictures for Oscars Committee Membership has accepted the invitation. Suriya, whose Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru reached out to a wider global audience base on Tuesday tweeted about the same and humbly accepted the offer. The Academy’s Class of 2022’s 397 invitees list was released in Twitter on Tuesday where Suriya’s name was included as well. Suriya’s legal social drama Jai Bhim‘s scene was earlier added in the Oscar Library’s ‘Scene at the Academy’ section also. Suriya expressed his gratitude towards the academy and stated he will strive to make all proud.Also Read - Suriya Fans Can't Keep Calm After Oscars Invite Him to Join Membership Committee, See Reactions

Check out this tweet by Suriya:

Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/eyEK9hQxhF — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 29, 2022

Suriya Joins The Crowd of Excellence

Suriya captioned his tweet as, "Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!." Kamal Haasan also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence." Suriya was seen in an extended cameo in Kamal Haasan's blockbuster action-thriller Vikram. Suriya portrayed a character called Rolex, after which Kamal even gifted the actor his Rolex watch worth ₹47 lakh to thank him for the 10-minute guest appearance.

Check out this tweet by Kamal Haasan:

Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 29, 2022

Suriya will soon be making his Bollywood entry as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment is producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Suriya, reportedly also has a cameo in the Hindi version, which remains untitled.



