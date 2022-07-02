Naagin 6, July 2, Written Episode: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash takes her Sheshnaagin form and punishes the lady doctor who plotted with Mehek aka Mahek Chahal to kill her unborn baby in hospital. Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia tells Mehek to wear a lehenga and go to the secret room to please Shakti aka Simba Nagpal, as he is the biggest asset for her plans right now. Pratha and Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki have a trap for Mehek and Urvashi. Vihaan aka Shoaib Ali is beaten up by a large snake. Shakti tries to force himself on Mehek and threatens to take everything away from Rishabh. Mehek asks Rishabh to get more closer to Kiara.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash’s Fan Clubs For Editing Pics, Morphing Abuses, Here's How Naagin 6 Actress Reacts

Recap

Rishabh’s twin brother Shakti is kept hidden by Urvashi in the secret room whom Mehek used to kill Samaira and betray Pratha to make her believe Rishabh cheated on her. Rishabh can’t get over Pratha and now confronts her look alike Kiara who is Rajesh Pratap Singh’s fiancé. Sheshnaagin kills two of Rehan Gujral’s friends who tried to sexually harass a girl by luring her into their trap. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Hops on Social Media Trend With Her And BF Karan Kundrra's Mother, TejRan Fans Hail The Trio - Watch Viral Video

Urvashi Reveals Seema is in Coma

Pratha takes her Sheshnaagin form and finds out the lady doctor who conspired with Mehek to kill her unborn baby. Pratha sees the lady doctor asks for bribe from parents seeking the dead body of their child. Pratha disguises as the doctor and signs the papers for the parents without asking for money. When the doctor learns about it, Pratha becomes Sheshnaagin and kills her. Pratha swears by Lord Shiva she won’t spare anyone who betrayed her. Urvashi tells Mehek that she should wear a red lehenga and go to the secret room as Shakti wishes to see her. Mehek refuses but Urvashi warns her that if Shakti is out and he goes to jail then their plans won’t suceed. Urvashi says Shakti is a big asset for her but only Seema aka Sudha Chandran could control him who’s in coma right now.

Mehek Dresses up to Please Shakti

Pratha and Rajesh discuss what is so important in the land that Urvashi and Mehek are hell bent on acquiring it. Pratha tells Rajesh to sell them the land and thanks him for all the help. Rajesh calls up Urvashi and tells her to meet him the next day at the plot they wish to buy. Urvashi then turns to Mehek and tells her to dress up quickly and meet Shakti sooner. Vihaan looses money on betting and gets threatened by goons. Urvashi calls Rehan while he is making out with his new girlfriend Riya in his car. Rehan tells Urvashi that he will accompany her to Rajesh’s meeting place. As Rehan again starts to kiss Riya his phone rings up and Vihaan asks for his help. Rehan says bye to Riya and starts his car to help Vihaan.

Sheshnaagin Beats up Vihaan

Vihaan is drunk and is walking on the road alone when he sees Samaira who is actually Pratha in her disguised form. Vihaan is in utter shock and disbelief when he is getting strangled by a large cobra snake. Rehan arrives to the scene and Pratha throws him on Rehan’s car bonnet. Vihaan tells everything to Rehan but he mocks him and says you are too drunk. Rehan tells Vihaan that it might be Mehek who is their enemy. Rehan tells Vihaan not too worry as he will woo Kiara and get the land deal cracked. Mehek goes to meet Shakti as he asks her to consummate their marriage and forces himself on her. Mehek tells him she isn’t Rishabh’s true love as she used Shakti to kill his wife Pratha. Shakti lauds her for inflicting emotional pain on Rishabh and lets her go. Mehek and Urvashi arrive to meet Rajesh when they see Kiara roller skating on the site. Kiara tells them she cannot let htem buy the land as she likes roller-skating their. Mehek tells her she will find a better place for her skating hobby. Kiara agrees and asks some time to think over.

Rishabh Wants to Find Out Kiara’s Truth

Mehek catches Rishabh looking at Kiara’s pictures on his phone. Mehek tells him he is lying to himself and the whole world as he still loves Pratha. Rishabh tells Mehek that he hates Pratha and wants to find out if Kiara is actually Pratha so that she cannot harm him or if she has plotted any plans against him. Mehek tells Rishabh to take Kiara on a hunting expedition and get closer to her so that he can find out the truth. Urvashi and Mehek recall how they plotted against Rishabh and Pratha. Mehek first transformed into Samaira and told Rishabh that Pratha is having an affair with inspector Vijay. Mehek then hugged inspector Vijay and as soon as Rishabh arrived to the scene she turned up into Pratha. Mehek then took Samaira to Rehan and both treacherously stabbed her. Samair then watches Pratha transforming into Mehek. Rehan then stabs Samaira multiple times.

What to Expect From Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming episode Rishabh, Mehek and Kiara are going on a jungle cruise when a wild boar attacks Rishabh. Mehek is confident if she is Pratha then she will definitely save Rishabh. Mehek is shocked to see Sheshnaagin.



For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.