Tiger Shroff to Work With Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna: Tiger Shroff is all set to team up with none other than Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna who’s the national crush post her Srivalli act in the Allu Arjun starrer action-saga. Tiger and Rashmika will be paired together in director Shashank Khaitan’s actioner to be produced by Koffee With Karan host and filmmaker Karan Johar. Tiger and Shashank have even shot for an announcement video that will be announced soon according to a Pinkvilla report. Tiger has reportedly also started his prep work for the film as it may go on floors by September 2022. Rashmika will be Tiger’s leading lady in the film as per Pinkvilla sources.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Dreamy Wedding Proposal, Says, 'She Was Not Expecting It' - Watch Video

Tiger-Rashmika in KJo’s Romantic Actioner

Tiger and Rashmika seem to be excited with the high-octane action-romantic flick according to sources from the production unit. “Shashank was on the look out for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together. The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It’s in the action space, yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date,” according to Pinkvilla. Rashmika for the first time would be a Dharma heroine as she has been regularly been spotted outside the Karan Johar’s office over the last few months. Rashmika will simultaneously shoot for Pushpa: The Rule and the yet untitled Shashank Khaitan directorial. The character traits and plot details of the yet untitled film is still kept under wraps. Tiger Shroff has recently wrapped up shooting for the Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, which releases December 2022. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Calls Uorfi Javed A 'Fashion Icon' On Koffee with Karan 7, Check Out Alia Bhatt's Reaction- Watch Video

Rambo Remake Shelved?

Tiger is right now reading multiple scripts based on the action genre including Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo remake which has been in the scripting stage for a while now. Rambo might go on floors next year or could have been stalled for now according to different sources. Tiger will also be seen in an action avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Jacky Bhagnani is also in talks with Tiger for another collaboration, the details of which we shall write on once the things are on paper, according to Pinkvilla. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Shoot For 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Cancelled- Deets Inside

Rashmika will be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye and the Sidharth Malhotra’s spy action-thriller, Mission Majnu.

For more updates on Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, check out this space at India.com.