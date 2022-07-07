Samantha Prabhu to Team up With Vicky Kaushal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gained immense popularity in the North Indian belt after her noteworthy performance in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer thriller series The Family Man 2. Samantha was recently in news as she was about to make her debut opposite Ayushman Khurrana in an untitled Dinesh Vijan Production is now in advanced talks with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama, according to a Pinkvilla report. “Aditya has been working on to fine tune the script of The Immortal Ashwatthama for a while now and is all gearing up to take it on floors in 2023. The casting is underway, and the filmmaker has finally aligned his vision with the financials that his studio partner has approved. Samantha has liked the world of Aditya, however, the talks are still in a very advanced stage,” according to the report.Also Read - Bride Refuses to Marry Without Getting a Picture Clicked With Vicky Kaushal

Samantha to Star Opposite Vicky

Samantha might be paired opposite Vicky in the film if things work out as it would be an action packed role for the Tollywood actor. “Vicky is presently in the prep mode for Sam Manekshaw biopic. He is all geared up to play the war hero in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. His next 6 to 8 months will be invested in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic, post which he is expected to do a quickie (certainly a comedy) and then move on to The Immortal Ashwatthama, if all the financials and logistic fall in place,” claims Pinkvilla source. Samantha, apart from Ayushman Khurrana starrer also has a film co-starring Tapsee Pannu and also an action-thriller Diwali produced by Kumar Mangat co-starring Akshay Kumar. Samantha will also be seen in Citadel with Varun Dhawan as per multiple media reports. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Loves Hrithik Roshan's Beardo Vibes, Hubby Vicky Kaushal Says 'We Need To Talk'

The Immortal Ashwatthama is all set to go on floors in the second half of 2023, backed by a new producer on board. Ronnie Screwvala, who was the man behind this film, has taken a back seat at this point of time according to Pinkvilla. Earlier it was speculated that Sara Ali Khan was supposed to be the female lead in the film. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala Shows Middle Finger Following Reports Of Her Link-Up Rumours With Naga Chaitanya, Video Viral

