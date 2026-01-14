Viral Toxic teaser actress Beatriz Taufenbach deletes Instagram amid backlash over intimate scene

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of cinema, teasers are meant to build excitement and curiosity ahead of a film’s release. However, sometimes, instead of keeping the audience hooked on what’s coming next, a few seconds of footage can spark debates far beyond cinema halls. One such similar situation happened after the release of the teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, starring Yash in the lead. What was intended to create buzz has now landed the film and its makers in the middle of a growing controversy, drawing sharp reactions from political groups and social activists.

Objections raised over ‘explicit’ teaser scene

After Yash’s Toxic teaser was released, it quickly created a buzz, but this for facing scrutiny after complaints were raised over a graphic scene featuring Yash and a woman inside a car outside a cemetery. Several groups objected to what they described as obscene and sexually explicit content. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the scenes in the teaser. While this created a lot of buzz, the makers did not issued any official response to the complaints yet.

Quoting from the letter, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan claimed, “The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture.”

AAP women’s wing seeks action

Following the complaint, leaders of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), seeking the removal of the teaser. The KSWC also wrote to the CBFC seeking “appropriate action” against the makers of the film.

Who is the woman seen with Yash?

However, not only did the teaser start a debate around explicit content in the film, but it has also been mounting over the identity of the woman featured alongside Yash. Initially, multiple reports claimed that she was the actor Natalie Burn. However, director Geetu Mohandas later took to Instagram to put an end to the speculation and introduced actor Beatriz Taufenbach. Sharing her photo, Geetu wrote, “This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach.”

Beatriz Taufenbach goes off Instagram

Amid the backlash surrounding the teaser, Beatriz Taufenbach has deleted her Instagram account. When users now search for her handle, it no longer appears, and the message reads, “Profile isn’t available.” Her deactivation from Instagram came after the controversy, which has further fuelled discussions online.

About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.

