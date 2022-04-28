Anushka-Virat’s latest viral pics: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli once again proved they are meant to give couple-goals with their latest pictures on the internet. On Thursday morning, the actress took to her Instagram to share a few stunning photos of herself posing with her husband. In the caption of her post, she talked about attending weddings in a bubble and how she has possibly learnt to enjoy every function and festival in a bio bubble now.Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Latest Pictures Ooze Elegance And Sophistication

Dressed in a vibrant pink suit, the actress posed with Virat who looked dapper in a dark blue chikankari kurta and a contrasting white churidaar. Staying true to her style, Anushka teamed up her Fuschia suit with a pair of statement chaandbalis and subtle makeup. She kept her hair side-parted and wore a pair of golden heels to go with her brightly coloured suit. The couple looked absolutely lovely in their traditional outfits. Also Read - Here Is The Truth Behind Aamir Khan And Anushka Sharma’s Collaborating For a Movie

Check Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s viral picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Break Silence on Vamika's Pictures Going Viral on Internet: 'Were Caught Off Guard'

As soon as the actress shared the post on Instagram, her fans and well-wished showered the couple with love and blessings. Many simply put many heart emojis in the comment section of the post while others mentioned how they looked gorgeous together.

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 and welcomed their first daughter last year. While the man here is busy with his cricketing duties, Anushka has also been preparing hard for her next film – Chakda Xpress in which she’s playing the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Your thoughts on Virushka’s new picture?