Surbhi Tiwari Files FIR Against Husband And In-Laws: Surbhi Tiwari has accused her husband Praveen Kumar Sinha and in-laws of domestic violence and cheating. Surbhi has filed an FIR against Praveen and her in-laws. Surbhi said that Praveen’s mother and her sister-in-laws intimidated her due to which she filed domestic violence complaint against them. Surbhi also told that the jewellery given to her at the wedding hasn’t yet been returned back to her yet and she would fight for the same taking the legal route since it’s her right. Surbhi mentioned that she was forced to sell her gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses. Surbhi revealed that Praveen wouldn’t let her go back to Mumbai due to which she missed out a lot of work in daily soaps.Also Read - Delhi Man Kills Wife For Not Serving Food After Drink, Sleeps Next To Her Body; Arrested

Surbhi Was Financially Dependent on Praveen

Surbhi, in an interaction with ETimes said, “Soon after I married, I realised Praveen and I weren’t compatible. Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate. I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen.” Also Read - Man Arrested For Throwing Acid On Woman Colleague After She Declines Marriage Proposal in Bengaluru

Surbhi Accuses In-Laws of Domestic Abuse

Surbhi opened up on her troubled marriage and told, “I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me. Also, I haven’t got my stree dhan (jewellery back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses. I feel cheated about a lot of things. Even after suffering so much, I had planned to part ways amicably. However, Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce.” Also Read - Woman in UP Beaten Up Mercilessly By In-Laws For Having Only Daughters, Case Filed

Surbhi made her television debut in 1997 with Ghar Jamai. Surbhi appeared in several daily soaps such as Shree Ganesh, Shikwah, Shagun, Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Tota Weds Maina and Hum Aapke Ghar Mein Rehte Hain. She was last seen in Sony TV’s show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.

Surbhi tied the knot with Delhi-based pilot and businessman Praveen Kumar Sinha in 2019.



