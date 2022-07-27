Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar Shah in the popular TV show, has been terminated from the makers of Anupamaa for breaching the contract. The makers have said in a statement that Paras did not consult the show makers before confirming his participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors,” the show’s producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement.Also Read - Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Hugs Son Rudransh As He Returns From School, Calls It Her Favourite 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'- Video Viral

Reacting to the Anupamaa makers' statement, Paras Kalnawat claimed that he had not signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 when the makers terminated his contract. While speaking to the Bombay Times, "I am looking forward to my new journey on Jhalak … But the fact is that I hadn't signed Jhalak when the news came out in the media. But the makers felt that I did not inform them before giving a nod to the dance reality show. I can understand their point of view that I should have taken their permission or consulted them before considering the Jhalak… offer".

Paras Kalnawat also complained about his role in Anupamaa

In the same interview, Paras said he didn't want to be a family member in the show. 'just a family member standing in the background'. "My character Samar was not having to do anything in the show for the past one year. After Nandini's (Anagha Bhosale) character exited, my character hardly had anything to do. And then many new characters were introduced in the show and the focus shifted to another new family. I did not want to be reduced to just a family member standing in the background doing nothing on the show. I can understand that you have a track for a few months and then others come into focus. But I wasn't really growing," he added.