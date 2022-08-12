Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood is a story that is different from the first season of BALH. The major drama show has been trending number one on Twitter and the reason is actor Nakuul Mehta. In the latest episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Ram Kapoor was shattered after getting one-on-one with his ex-wife and love of life Priya Sood. When the two came close for the sake of a deal, Ram couldn’t hold back his tears as he recalled Priya’s confession that Pihu is Krish’s daughter. Broken Ram cried out loud in front of Priya as he had controlled the anger for five years. The pain of betrayal was so visible here! Nakuul Mehta’s expressive eyes and intense acting has won the hearts of the audience. They loved how a male actor normalised men crying on National television.Also Read - Samar Leaves Anupamaa, Pens Emotional Insta Post. Heartbroken Fans Say, 'Show Lost Its Charm'

Netizens applaud Nakuul Mehta for his acting in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a high on drama show where most of the characters blackmail each other to survive. The TV show trends big on Twitter as netizens have not stopped talking about Nakuul. A user shared screenshots of Nakuul’s performance when he was in the bathroom with Priya. She wrote, “You know right mr.Mehta your eyes speak!?! His eyes echoes volumes! Sheer brilliance man @NakuulMehta ! Speechless! Phenomenally done and depicted scene! Seriously. How impeccably you portrayed Ram’s pain! This couldn’t have been done better❤️‍❤️ #BadeAchheLagteHain2”. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta Goes Nude Like Ranveer Singh in Photoshoot But Does he?

Another Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fan said, “It’s his eyes ALWAYS in his eyes. An appreciation tweet for his eyes and the volume they speak. Anger Betrayal pain agony emoted loudly beautifully and brilliantly by @NakuulMehta eyes #BadeAchheLagteHain2”. Also Read - 'Hot'! Mika Singh's Sexy Bride-to-be Manpreet Kaur Sizzles in Bold Bikini Pictures, Netizens Say, 'You Are Killing it'

“The more said is so less. @NakuulMehta What next is all I think after a brilliant performance but every next surpasses th previous. The entire demeanor today was screaming Ram’s ‘dard’! And I couldn’t help but cry with Ram”, said the another fan.

The more said is so less. @NakuulMehta What next is all I think after a brilliant performance but every next surpasses th previous

The entire demeanor today was screaming Ram’s ‘dard’! And I couldn’t help but cry with Ram#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/QXtW9R0WdU — mini (@_minspins) August 11, 2022

@NakuulMehta Why are u making me cry at 1am with your acting Nox? That scene, the dialogues, your body language and importantly the kanji akhein. Damn too good my real hero. Take a bow.Sending you loads of love from Malaysia specially for tonights episode #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/bA54NinWRO — Ruby (@rubyaish) August 11, 2022

“if someone makes you miserable than they make you happy, then it’s time to let them go, no matter how much you love them.” ~❥Ram Kapoor!<\3#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #NakuulMehta #RamKapoor pic.twitter.com/xnCC8mivss — ❛•° (@iam_Aanya) August 12, 2022

How heartwarming it was to see him like that ❤️ How heartwrenching it is to see him like this #NakuulMehta #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/3zne8APzhw — e. (@imeyerollemoji) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Nandini Kapoor played by Shubhaavi Choksey, constantly plays the victim. It has been reported that Ram Kapoor will soon learn that Pihu is his daughter. Fans would be all emotional to see Ram’s reaction as he will go berserk after knowing the truth.