Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Divorce: TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen (actress Sushmita Sen's brother) have been making headlines ever since they got married. Every month there is a new story brewing in their relationship as they fight, separate, and then come together as a couple. This time, it seems Charu Asopa is in no mood to come back into Rajeev's life as she has confirmed getting a divorce. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Charu said that there is nothing left to be sorted and saved in her marriage with Rajeev Sen so therefore she is going the legal way. "There are many issues and a lot has happened in these three years. Therefore, I have taken the decision of dissolving this marriage. I have filed for divorce, and have been sending legal notices. I just did not wake up one fine day and take the decision of getting separated. A lot of things kept piling up and that led to this decision. Many things have happened, and now, we have become fools outside where people say they keep playing breakup and patch up. I have made up my mind, and my lawyer has filed for divorce. I have already sent the divorce draft to Rajeev but he said that he wants some changes in it and his lawyer will revert. But it's been almost a week, my lawyer has been calling his lawyer but she isn't responding," revealed Charu.

Charu Asopa blames Rajeev Sen

Talking about addressing the issues in the relationship, Charu blamed Rajeev that he runs away from the problems. "Whenever there is a problem, he leaves the house and goes away. Once he said that he leaves the house to avoid fights but after you go away, I am left alone to take care of the child and the house. I am trying to save the relationship single-handedly. He always kept running away from the situations and that's why the problems never got solved. In these three years of our relationship, the problems have just piled up on me, which didn't get solved," said Charu.

Charu Asopa shares a different equation with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen

Charu Asopa revealed that she shares a deep bond with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. Talking about her, Charu said, "My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else because everyone's aware but…"

It is also reported that Sushmita Sen isn’t following her brother Rajeev Sen on Instagram whereas Charu is among the 16 people that she follows.