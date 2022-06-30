Udaipur Beheading: Pranitha Subhash known for her work in Kannada cinema and the Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal starrer Hungama 2 recently reacted to the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. Pranitha took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself holding a placard that read ‘Hindu Lives Matter.’ Pranitha captioned her post as she wrote, “Is anyone listening.” Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by religious fanatics who were offended by one of his Facebook posts on Prophet Muhammad. Pranitha also said in one of her statements that she wished she hadn’t seen the gruesome video of Kanhaiya being brutally attacked by the extremists.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Cop Attacked With Sword As Mob Prevented From Advancing Towards Mosque

Check out this tweet by Pranitha Subhash:

Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Cops Did Not Act Despite Him Filing Threat Complaint, Says Kanhaiya Lal's Son

B-Town Condemns Udaipur Beheading

Pranitha had earlier tweeted, “I wish I had not seen the Udaipur video. Absolute terror. The screams in the background will echo in our minds and haunt us for a long time to come. Or will it #JusticeForKanhaiyaLal.” Apart from Pranitha, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker had also condemned the horrific incident and had demanded stern action against the perpetrators. Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: NIA Registers Case Under UAPA, Family Demands Death Penalty For Accused | Key Points

Check out this tweet by Pranitha:

I wish I had not seen the Udaipur video. Absolute terror. The screams in the background will echo in our minds and haunt us for a long time to come. Or will it? #JusticeForKanhaiyaLal — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 28, 2022

What is Hindu Lives Matter?

Hindu Lives Matter originates from Black Lives Matter is a decentralized political and social movement that seeks to highlight racism, discrimination, and inequality experienced by black people. When its supporters come together, they do so primarily to protest incidents of police brutality and racially motivated violence against black people. Black Lives Matter gained a global outreach after the brutal killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest after a store clerk suspected Floyd may have used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill, on May 25, 2020. Hindu Lives Matter in similar context is a right wing initiative that advocates the human rights of Hindus.

For more updates on Pranitha Subhash and Udaipur Beheading, check out this space at India.com