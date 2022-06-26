‘Uff’! Esha Gupta Oozes Sensuality in Tiny Bikini: Esha Gupta is on fire with her hot and sexy Instagram post. Esha is surely on a hotness spree as she keeps on posting her sultry and sensuous videos and pictures on her Instagram handle. Esha’s sizzling and raunchy photos and clips from her vacations and workouts are always hailed by her loyal 8.5 million Instagram followers. Esha recently donned a tiny orange bikini at the Miami beach and dropped a video on her Instagram handle. Esha looked smoking hot and tempting in the sexy thong bikini as she smilingly walks on the beach and blows kisses on the camera to her fans.Also Read - Esha Gupta Oomphs With Sass, Flaunts Sexy Toned Legs In Different Looks – Watch Latest Video

Check out this post shared by Esha on her Instagram handle:

Esha Gupta Called Indian Angelina Jolie

Esha Gupta Called Indian Angelina Jolie

Esha is having a fun time on her exotic vacation as she looks in a happy mood while sporting a sizzling orange thong bikini set in her latest steamy video. Esha exudes oomph and sensuality in the hot clip gone viral. Esha gives Baywatch vibes while walking in her orange tiny bikini at Miami beach. Esha captioned her post as, "Sunshine ☀️." Netizens showered Esha with overwhelming praise on her alluring and enchanting look. Mesmerized by Esha's hot bod a fan commented, "Waoooooo beautiful 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." Another netizen wrote, "Hottie 🔥🔥👏." A fan also called her 'Indian Angeline Jolie.'

Esha was recently seen in Aashram 3 and her intimate scenes with Bobby Deol were a talking point of the successful crime drama series.



